Itelbpo Smart Solutions sponsors Outsource to the Caribbean Conference

ITELBPO shows its commitment to the development of the regional outsourcing sector

Bridgetown, Barbados – Title sponsor of the upcoming Outsource to the Caribbean Conference OCC2017, Itelbpo Smart Solutions, is committed to ensuring that the conference, the first of its kind to be held in the Caribbean, is a success.

Yoni Epstein, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Itelbpo Smart Solutions, a Jamaica based organisation, explained that he supported the vision of the conference, which is to attract Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies to the region.

“I think that the region is poised for success and all we have to do is [implement] more initiatives like conferences in order to show the world that we are ready as a region and can compete with the best in the world right in North America’s back yard,” he said.

Mr. Epstein opened Itelbpo Smart Solutions in Jamaica in 2012 and since then has expanded operations to The Bahamas and Florida. He credited his growth in the region to a number of factors. “The people are our biggest asset. It’s why so many other industries are successful. Our proximity, cultural affinity [and] telecoms infrastructure [are also important]”, he pointed out, while noting that the Caribbean was a much nicer destination than India or the Philippines.

The BPO executive added that Governments could further assist in the development of BPOs like his in the region by creating a competitive fiscal landscape in which businesses could operate; ensuring that regulatory bodies are compelling telecommunications companies to constantly upgrade their infrastructure; providing suitable financing for the building of BPO space; and ensuring that the human capital is well trained.

Itelbpo Smart Solutions provides inbound and outbound sales and customer service; medical billing; online chat; email response campaigns; and google advertising management and website development. The services are offered in the areas of travel and tourism, car rental, automobile, medical, telecoms and utilities.

Executive Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Pamela Coke Hamilton, noted that her Organisation, which is one of the organisers of OCC2017, was extremely pleased to have Itelbpo Smart Solutions onboard as the title sponsor.

“The commitment of Itelbpo Smart Solutions, a company with such high standards and which has been so successful in the region, is testament to how important the development of this sector is to the region. I encourage more organisations in the BPO sector to get on board as we seek to devise strategies to further develop the sector,” she stated.

Mr. Epstein has over 17 years of professional experience in the contact center industry and is the first Vice-President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ) as well as a Board Director of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Jamaica’s investment authority and Montego Bay Free-Zone Co. Limited. He is also the Chairman of Alpha Angels, an angel investment group made up of other entrepreneurs in Montego Bay, Jamaica that invests in early stage start-ups.

The CEO of Itelbpo Smart Solutions was also recently named Entrepreneur of the Year by Nearshore Americas and ranked one of the 50 most influential executives in Nearshore Outsourcing in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Additionally, Itelbpo Smart Solutions was awarded Employer of the Year in 2013, 2014 and 2015 by the Montego Bay Free Zone Company. It is the only business in Jamaica to date to win this prestigious award for three consecutive years.

Mr. Epstein is scheduled to be a panelist at OCC2017 and will address the topic Outsourcing the Itelbpo Way.

Other speakers include Ms. Pamela Coke Hamilton; President of JAMPRO, Diane Edwards; Vice-President of Caribbean Operations at Advantage Communications, Christine Werner; and Account Manager at Sutherland Global Services, Lowenfield Alleyne.

OCC2017 will be held on December 6, 2017 at Iberostar Rose Hall Beach Hotel, Montego Bay, Jamaica under the theme Leveraging the Nearshore Caribbean for Outsourcing Services. It is being organised by Caribbean Export in conjunction with the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) and is funded by the European Union via the 11th European Development Fund (EDF).