Quotable Caribbean – October 29, 2022

“The Caribbean example is not just about showing a great example of a region recovering but instead about a region that is growing – despite all the macroeconomic factors taking place now such as the slowdown of the world economy, rising costs of petrol and the effects of the war in Ukraine.” – Olivier Ponti, VP of Insights, ForwardKeys

“Dominica has proven its resiliency, and the Caribbean region as a whole has recovered. I can confirm that the interest is there based on the several talks I’ve had at (CHTA Caribbean Travel) Marketplace this year, but it will take a collective effort to take advantage of these opportunities.” – Kimberly King, Destination Marketing Manager, Discover Dominica Authority

“I think the businesses that will be successful will be those that put a focus on human capital development and getting people to understand that the hospitality industry can be a stepping stone to other things … so I think that that’s actually really as important right now as guest satisfaction because happy staff means that you’ll have happy guests, which of course would do well for your bottom line.” – Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director, Bay Gardens Resorts

“Royal Caribbean has been an outstanding partner throughout this process as we have undertaken the development of this port, and doing it right through COVID, the lockdown, then the re-opening of the destination where we needed to accommodate ships even as construction was continuing.” – Michael Maura, CEO and Director, Nassau Cruise Port Ltd.

“Tourism taxation will no doubt be the mainstay of the economies of the Caribbean in the future. Governments must experiment by innovating and disrupting its tourism taxation policies, using a ‘Sequential Evolutionary Approach’, to fuel the growth and sustainability of the industry.” – Dr. Basil Springer, Change-Engine Consultant | Director, Marketplace Excellence Corporation/Caribbean Media Exchange, Inc.

“Outrageous wait times send a message to travelers that the United States is closed for business. Unacceptable visa delays are harming the American workforce and it is long past time for the Biden administration to solve the problem.” – Geoff Freeman, President, U.S. Travel Association