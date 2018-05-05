Island Syndicate Awarded “Best Multicultural Program” in South Florida’s Cultural Tourism

Island Syndicate Awarded “Best Multicultural Program” for the 2018 Synergy Summit for Cultural & Heritage Tourism

FORT LAUDERDALE – This May, at the 2018 Synergy Summit for Cultural & Heritage Tourism, the most impactful entities in South Florida’s cultural tourism scene gather to network and collaborate.

Island Syndicate Inc., a media, publishing and entertainment company, was nominated and awarded “Best Multicultural Program” by Executive Vice President at the Las Olas Company, Heiko Dobrikow.

Island Syndicate is a media, publishing and entertainment company that creates exceptional content and unforgettable experiences, often inspired by the Caribbean. They are the creative team behind two flagship offerings – Caribbean American lifestyle magazine Island Origins, and The Taste the Islands Experience, a Caribbean themed, annual culinary event.

The company also offers client services including publishing, video production and branding, to corporate and institutional clients. The Island Syndicate team is being recognized for their work in advancing diversity-related media in South Florida and beyond.

Accepting the award on behalf of the team are Creative Director Calibe Thompson, and Director of Brand Strategy David Muir. Thompson is the executive producer of national public television series “Taste the Islands,” a best-selling author, public speaker, and publisher of Island Origins Magazine. Muir is a professional culture and lifestyle photographer and serial entrepreneur who sits on multiple boards, and is integrally engaged in South Florida’s art and culture scene.

Thompson said, “We are truly humbled to be recognized for our work in elevating the profile of the Caribbean American community, and we hope to continue to expose the best of us to mass market audiences throughout the US and around the world.”

The Summit is a meeting of minds to determine new and profitable ways forward for the region’s tourism ecosystem. The Cultural Heritage Alliance for Tourism, Inc (CHAT), will host its inaugural South Florida Synergy Summit for Cultural and Heritage Tourism on May 16 – 18.

The awards luncheon event will take place at the Renaissance Plantation Hotel on May 17 from 12-2pm.