Island SPACE presents Shirley Chisholm Unbossed and Unbowed by Ingrid Griffith

This Mother’s Day, bring your friends and family to see “Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed & Unbowed”. An immersive and interactive solo show by Ingrid Griffith about the first African-American (and Caribbean) woman to run for the Presidency of the United States. This Brooklyn-born daughter of Caribbean parents was called the Black Joan of Arc. She called herself Fighting Shirley.

Presented by Island SPACE at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, May 14 from 2:30 to 5:00pm. Admission: $25 – $45. Group tickets available. Get tickets at: https://islandspacefl.org/mothersdayshow

 

