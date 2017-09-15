Island Origins Magazine connects to South Florida’s savvy Caribbean Americans

Fort Lauderdale – Island Syndicate, a South Florida media, arts and entertainment company, has officially begun production of a high-end lifestyle publication – Island Origins Magazine – designed to provide readers with the latest in things Caribbean-American, from celebrity and culture to dining and travel.

The limited edition special summer issue featured culinary themes related to national partner program Taste the Islands. Wealth and business are the featured themes of the official premiere edition of Island Origins Magazine, scheduled for October 2017 distribution.

The issue includes diverse content including inspirational business success stories, controversial hot button topics, a holiday gift guide, a listing of Caribbean cultural event happenings around the US, sports features, and artists to watch in the upcoming arts season.

The magazine will reach select event venues and hotels, high end spas and salons, professional and municipal offices and other South Florida locations just before the holiday season.

“With one in four South Florida residents hailing from the islands and Caribbean popular culture becoming ever more mainstream, we believe the climate is ripe for this venture,” said Calibe Thompson, Creative Director for Island Syndicate, the magazine’s publisher.

“The new Island Origins Magazine is meant to elevate the profile of the Caribbean American community. It supports the brands that celebrate our culture by providing a thoughtful, fabulous journey through the best in our accomplishments, personalities, events, popular culture, cuisine and travel experiences.”

The Island Origins brand is already familiar to many because of the television series of the same name hosted and produced by Thompson, available on South Florida’s BECON TV, and throughout the Caribbean on the One Caribbean and CaribVision cable networks.

Readers can stay connected online between quarterly publications, and through the publication’s various social media platforms.

Featuring exceptional writing and universally appealing content, Island Origins Magazine is poised to become a leading resource in Caribbean American lifestyle media.