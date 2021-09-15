Guyanese Swag Lifestyle Collection Officially Launched on Walmart Marketplace

[MIAMI] – Guyanese Swag is pleased to announce that it has launched as a seller on Walmart Marketplace.

The new collaboration will further their company mission to raise awareness about Guyanese culture through fashion while upholding Walmart’s promise to offer its customer diverse and inclusive products. As of Friday, September 11th Guyanese Swag, Shoes, Accessories, Home, and Decor Collections which showcases Guyana Flag, Map, Coat of Arms, and Guyanese Motto, became available to shoppers on Walmart Marketplace.

“Guyanese around the globe know of and love shopping at Walmart; hence, this collaboration is vitally important to both us and Walmart. Additionally, it provides convenience to Guyanese residing aboard to find meaningful quality products to comfort them in their home away from home,” said Lakeshia Singh-McKay – Founder of Guyanese Swag.

Walmart is the world’s largest omnichannel retailer and continues to curate a community of respected, professional sellers who offer only top-quality, authentic products and best-in-class customer service. What started small, with a single discount store and the simple idea of selling more for less, has grown over the last 50 years into the largest retailer in the world.

Each week nearly 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide and ended its 2020 fiscal year with revenue of $524 billion.

Guyanese Swag’s new partnership with Walmart USA Marketplace will allow the company to maximize its e-commerce impact while capitalizing on the general upwards trends in e-commerce sales combined with Walmart’s ongoing online growth.