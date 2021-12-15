Better Buys Online Launches a Côté ci Côté là Line of Gifts for Trinbagonians

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – Announcing the launch of the new Better Buys Online (BBO) eCommerce store, Kelvin Scoon, Chairman of the Trinidad based company said that BBO had received enquiries from Trinbagonians who are residents in the USA, the United Kingdom, other overseas countries and in Trinidad and Tobago, about special gifts for family and friends overseas who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be able to come home this year, but still wanted to enjoy the warmth of a real Trinidad and Tobago Christmas.

To meet the need BBO got together with the publisher of the iconic Côté ci Côté là Trinidad and Tobago Dictionary and selected some of the book’s most popular Trini-Talk expressions and graphics to produce a line of Coffee Mugs and Unisex Tees. that will warm Trinbagonian hearts and keep the home memories alive.

Shipping

Asked whether the gifts could get to US recipients in time for Christmas, Scoon admitted that was a possibility. However, he said that all production and mailing will be done in the USA. Shipping will be done by one of the most reputable firms in the business. Especially using up-to-date Print on Demand technology. Products will normally be delivered within the continental USA in five to nine days. Which, will be just in time for Christmas 2021 if ordered in the next few days. Deliveries outside of the USA will take a little longer.

BBO and its USA partners also set up a package tracking system to keep recipients informed. They will know of any delays because of increased Christmas traffic.

“But in any case,” he said with a smile, a “Côté ci Côté là coffee mug or tee shirt gift is not only for Christmas. It will be used and appreciated all year round, long after the Christmas Holidays are over. Your coffee mug with every sip of your favourite beverage. Plus, your unique tee shirt whenever and wherever you wear it.

