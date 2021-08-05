The popularity of Delta-8 THC amongst users might make you wonder about its legality in different states.

Its outstanding properties are a reason why it is a hit amongst buyers. In addition, the positive impacts of Delta-8 have led to different state governments legalizing its sale within the state borders.

It might make you question, is Delta-8 THC legal in Florida?

Read on to know the answer to this question.

What is Delta-8?

Delta-8 is a type of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. It is obtained from the hemp plant. It is an isomer of Delta-9 and is obtained as a byproduct in the extraction of Delta-9.

Even though Delta-8 and Delta-9 have similar chemical structures, a slight difference in their molecular formula makes them significantly different.

The Delta-8 molecule is different because of the variation in the placement of a double bond.

Owing to this minor change, the intoxicating properties of Delta-8 differentiate significantly from Delta-9.

How is Delta-8 Different From Delta-9?

The structural difference in the molecules of Delta-8 and Delta-9 provides them different intoxication properties.

Delta-8 does not have an aggressive intoxication response as it is seen with Delta-9.

The high one gets with Delta-8 is relatively mild and positive. It enlightens all your senses and makes you feel focused and relaxed.

Consumption of Delta-9 often leaves the user feeling anxious and paranoid. They feel paralyzed and uneasy. Some might even get scared of the results and end up in emergency rooms.

However, this is not the case with D-8. Consumption of the recommended dosage has proven to make the user feel lighthearted and happy. They don’t feel a temporary loss of motor skills and can function more relaxed and motivated.

Is Delta-8 Legal?

If you are wondering if Delta-8 is legal in Florida, then you have nothing to worry about.

Florida is one of the American states that legalized not just Delta-8 products but any derivatives obtained from cannabinoids. So, you can easily find all the isomers of hemp in dispensaries of Florida.

As per the state laws, hemp has been categorized as an agricultural commodity. Therefore, none of its derivatives are adulterants nor controlled substances.

This definition under the law makes hemp a legal product. As a result, any product formed by using the same or its extract is also legal.

Florida State Cannabis Policy

If we look into the history of Florida laws, the state government had supported the anti-marijuana stance very strongly. But with time, the state became easy in its strict policy and welcomed marijuana for the true benefits it offers.

In 2016, with the support of the public, reflected through a vote, the state approved the medical marijuana program. However, the government was still very strict about the recreational use of the same.

The state has had a history of some of the harshest possible statutory provisions against recreational marijuana.

Currently, the sunshine state is selling Delta-8 products openly on the counters market as legal.

Are Delta-8 Products Safe?

Delta-8 has significantly lower side effects and other negative impacts on the body.

It can be seen as a lighter and better alternative, Delta-9.

However, sourcing the same might be a problem.

The extraction process of Delta-9 is highly regulated. It involves intense lab testing, cleaning, and trials before the finished product hits the market.

In the case of Delta-8, the final product is obtained by the process of isomerization.

This results in the circulation of unregulated, inferior quality Delta-8 in places like convenience stores or gas stations.

As a result, you might end up with a defective product at a higher price. In addition, it can have some common side effects, as we see with Delta-9.

Where Can I Buy Good Quality Delta-8?

The quality of Delta-8 can be ensured by using products made by either authorized or legit dealers.

You might find a lot of variants and products from different manufacturers.

Not all of these products are of good quality. Do some research about the seller before you make the final purchase. As a precaution, consume only a tiny amount at first. If the body has to react negatively, it will do the same on consuming a small amount.

Choose a vendor that can provide you with proof of proper lab testing and certified product analysis. Reputed brands like Exhale Wellness comply with all these testings and certifications

Can Delta-8 Be Bought Online in Florida?

Yes, you can buy Delta-8 products from online vendors in Florida.

A lot of online retailers provide superior quality Delta-8 products. They follow every step and process needed for the manufacturing of clean and refined Delta-8.

They also provide their users proof of certification, analysis, and testing done to obtain the product.

You will see every product carrying a complete description of what is used in the manufacturing process.

What D-8 products Can I Find in Florida?

If you are buying D-8 in Florida, especially from an online vendor, you will be amazed to see a great variety of products to choose from.

Some of the popular D-8 sellers include:

Gummies

Vapes

Capsules

Oils

Pre-rolls

Summary

Delta-8 is a much better alternative to the primary cannabinoid that has been in the market for ages.

The mild and relaxing properties of Delta-8 make it more helpful and soothing.

Even though it is legal in Florida, it is advised to keep in touch with the state laws regarding drugs and narcotics. The changing policies might put you in a fit if you are ignorant about them.