CASTRIES, Saint Lucia – The Board of Directors of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Louis Lewis as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Mr. Lewis previously served as CEO and Director of Tourism at the Saint Lucia Tourist Board for a nine-year period before its rebranding to the Authority in 2017.

In his earlier roles, Mr. Lewis strengthened the organization’s brand, increased airlift and boosted demand for Saint Lucia, while also elevating the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival to international prominence. Most recently, he was the CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) for five years, where he implemented innovative marketing strategies and partnerships that significantly increased visitor numbers and enhanced Tobago’s global reputation.

Mr. Lewis holds an MBA in General Management and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of the West Indies (Cavehill Campus). He is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and has completed advanced training in Tourism Destination Management at George Washington University, along with various programs from the International Monetary Fund and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Returning to His Roots

Mr. Lewis expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “I am honored to lead the esteemed Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. This position allows me to return to my roots, and I am eager to bring my professional experience, resources and networks to a dynamic team. My focus will be on deepening our connection to the tourism trade, enhancing our destination’s appeal and enriching the visitor experience. This appointment offers me a deep sense of personal fulfillment, as it enables me to give back to my homeland through the vital industry of tourism. Together, we can turn challenges into opportunities and continue to elevate Saint Lucia’s standing as a premier global destination.”

Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Thaddeus M. Antoine remarked, “We are excited to welcome Louis to the helm. His extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader for our next phase of tourism development. We are confident in his ability to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Antoine expressed gratitude to former CEO Lorine Charles-St. Jules for her invaluable contributions. Under her leadership, the SLTA successfully navigated a challenging recovery period during the pandemic, securing thirteen major awards for the destination. She revamped the diaspora marketing strategy with the innovative Lucian Links Program and enhanced the island’s marketing by integrating more cultural elements. Her dedication has left a lasting impact on Saint Lucia’s tourism landscape.

Lewis’ return comes at a pivotal moment as the global tourism industry undergoes significant shifts. With the Authority focusing on high-profile events, international marketing and strategic partnerships, one being with Puma® and Tourism Ambassador, Saint Lucia’s Olympic Champion, Julien Alfred, there is a solid foundation for growth. As CEO, Louis Lewis will oversee all aspects of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, which has been the destination’s lead marketing agency since its establishment in August 2017.