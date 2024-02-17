Entertainment

International Soca Star Kes The Band Set To Perform at NYC Summer Stage Central Park

Kes The Band NYC Summer Stage Central Park

New York, N.Y. – Today international soca star Kes the Band announced his first headline performance at Central Park Summer Stage on Saturday June 8th.  Produced by Live Nation and KES, this concert will kick off the summer and Caribbean Heritage month with a unique blend of Caribbean and contemporary world sounds. Known for his energetic and infectious soca hits, Kes the band has captivated audiences around the world with chart-topping tracks like “Hello,” “Savannah Grass,” “My Love,” and most recently “Miracle”.

Kes

The Summer Stage at Central Park announcement follows Kes recent festival IzWe, where he announced the release of his highly anticipated album ‘Man With No Door’, set to release on March 29th 2024..

Fans can expect an electrifying performance as Kes brings his signature high-energy stage presence and dynamic vocals to the iconic Central Park Summer Stage venue. With his band backing him up, the concert promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration and non-stop dancing.

Summer Stage Central Park, a renowned outdoor concert series, has been a staple of New York City’s summer entertainment for decades. Located in the heart of Central Park, this open-air venue provides the perfect setting for Kes the Band to showcase his vibrant and infectious soca tunes.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a presale beginning Thursday, February 15th at 10 AM local time. General on sale beginning Friday, February 16th at 10 AM local time at Ticket Link.

 

