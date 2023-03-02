InterCaribbean Announces New Flights Connecting St Kitts and Barbados

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos – interCaribbean Airways is offering an all-new nonstop service from St Kitts to Barbados. These flights will connect with services to Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and Georgetown, Guyana.

Service from the Barbados Grantly Adams International Airport is scheduled to commence on Sunday, 12 March 2023. An Embraer-120 aircraft with a seating capacity of 30 seats will service St. Kitts from Barbados three times weekly on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

We are incredibly proud as interCaribbean Airways integrates St. Kitts in its current itinerary. As demand for travel increases, St. Kitts continues to build a strong reputation as a must-see destination. interCaribbean’s partnership significantly strengthens connectivity between our neighboring Caribbean brothers and sisters. We continue to stay committed to advancing airlift to the island said Minister of Tourism, Marsha T. Henderson.

Increasing Stayover Visitation

St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues to prioritize the increase of stayover visitation to the destination. With the successful launch of our “Venture Deeper” campaign, we are moving in the right direction.

We are delighted to welcome new airlift to St. Kitts, especially at this critical time when regional connectivity has been limited. interCaribbean’s service allows the destination to capitalize on the regional market as the destination can now implement key marketing strategies to make the Caribbean region our second largest market once again stated Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison “Tommy” Thompson.

Chairman, Mr. Lyndon Gardiner, stated “Launching this new route during regional recovery demonstrates our commitment to facilitating intra-regional connectivity. We are pleased to extend region travel options by adding the beautiful destination of St Kitts and Nevis to our network.