Travel

InterCaribbean Announces New Flights Connecting St Kitts and Barbados

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read
interCaribbean Airways

Providenciales, Turks and Caicos – interCaribbean Airways is offering an all-new nonstop service from St Kitts to Barbados. These flights will connect with services to Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and Georgetown, Guyana.

Service from the Barbados Grantly Adams International Airport is scheduled to commence on Sunday, 12 March 2023. An Embraer-120 aircraft with a seating capacity of 30 seats will service St. Kitts from Barbados three times weekly on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

travel requirements for St. Kitts & Nevis

We are incredibly proud as interCaribbean Airways integrates St. Kitts in its current itinerary. As demand for travel increases, St. Kitts continues to build a strong reputation as a must-see destination. interCaribbean’s partnership significantly strengthens connectivity between our neighboring Caribbean brothers and sisters. We continue to stay committed to advancing airlift to the island said Minister of Tourism, Marsha T. Henderson.

Increasing Stayover Visitation

St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues to prioritize the increase of stayover visitation to the destination. With the successful launch of our “Venture Deeper” campaign, we are moving in the right direction.

We are delighted to welcome new airlift to St. Kitts, especially at this critical time when regional connectivity has been limited. interCaribbean’s service allows the destination to capitalize on the regional market as the destination can now implement key marketing strategies to make the Caribbean region our second largest market once again stated Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ellison “Tommy” Thompson.

Chairman, Mr. Lyndon Gardiner, stated “Launching this new route during regional recovery demonstrates our commitment to facilitating intra-regional connectivity. We are pleased to extend region travel options by adding the beautiful destination of St Kitts and Nevis to our network.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism stresses the importance of the Government’s agreement with American Airlines

September 18, 2008

Bahamas Tourism Minister named Travel Personality of The Year

October 20, 2015
Florida Coast

6 Ways How You Can Travel Around the Florida Coast in Style

February 14, 2022

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa offers couples a mixture of Caribbean experiences

November 7, 2006
Back to top button