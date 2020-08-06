Barbados Welcomes interCaribbean Airways

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – On Monday, August 4, the Government of Barbados officially welcomed interCaribbean Airways, which has setup a Southern Caribbean hub in Barbados.

Led by Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy, the Hon. Kirk Humphrey, the delegation which included officials from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) and the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA), were on hand to witness an interCaribbean Airways flight arriving from Grenada.

Initially two Embraer 120 30-seat aircraft will be based in Barbados, with two additional aircraft arriving towards the end of August 2020. interCaribbean Airways will offer double daily air service from St. Lucia to Barbados, as well as a once daily service from Dominica, and 10 weekly flights from Grenada, with St. Vincent to be added soon.

Discussions are also underway for the addition of services from Barbados’ top source markets in the region, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, by the end of 2020.

Trevor Sadler, Chief Executive Officer of interCaribbean Airways, stated that “the launch of this double daily service between Saint Lucia and Barbados is in direct response to our growth plans derived from LIAT’s current challenges. The airline business is about providing a service that our customers want and this flight, is a welcome addition to our network, to serve their needs.”

Speaking on the new partnership which came after months of Government meetings with several airlines, Humphrey said that “I am thankful to be able to have this partnership with you, to be that hub for you in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean… It is always my belief that partnerships that are forged in difficult times are often the ones that last. Thank you for choosing Barbados.

“This partnership will be about bringing people closer together because we are strong believers in regionalism; strong believers in the idea that we are stronger together… bringing Barbadians closer to other people in the Caribbean, bringing Caribbean people closer to Barbadians,” Humphrey said.

The Minister also outlined that Saint Lucia, Grenada and Dominica are included in the newly introduced the travel ‘Bubble’. Travelers from countries within the “Bubble”, who have not traveled to or transited through any country designated as High, Medium or Low-Risk within 21 days prior to travel to Barbados, will not be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to or on arrival.