Discover Jamaica By Bike Set for 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica – What started out as a local event to pilot a consumer cycling program will officially become a bookable experience in 2021 known as Discover Jamaica By Bike.

The test ride, which was organized and led by the Jamaica Cycling Association, got underway in Port Antonio and saw riders including Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White making the trek through Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Negril, South Coast and ending in Kingston.

Discover Jamaica by Bike kicked off with a press conference at Goblin Hill in Port Antonio, before participants hit the road for the scenic test ride which had its first stop in Ocho Rios.

Portions of the itinerary take participants through the Resilient Corridors highlighting the rolling hills, beaches and many towns along the way that make Jamaica such a unique destination.

Video was captured along the way with highlights of the first leg showcasing riders departing from Goblin Hill Villas and ending at Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios. Commentary on the day’s ride was provided by Director White who was the first speaker and Dennis Chung, Recreational Cyclist the second speaker.

The new experience is part of a larger initiative rooted in developing physically distanced outdoor activities, with a wellness focus, that allows visitors to embrace the island’s natural beauty.