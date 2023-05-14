Video

Inner Circle – Sweat (A La La La La Long)

Official Video for Sweat by Inner Circle available on Blazzin Fire DubShot Records/Soundbwoy Ent.

Inner Circle’s hit song ‘Sweat (A La La La La Long)’ has just been certified Gold in the UK! This is a major milestone for the band, and they couldn’t be more proud.

‘Sweat’ is one of Inner Circle’s most iconic songs, with its catchy melody and unforgettable chorus. It’s no surprise that it has stood the test of time and continues to be loved by fans all over the world.

Inner Circle takes this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years. Without you, none of this would be possible. It’s because of your love for the music that Inner Circle has been able to achieve such great success.

To celebrate this incredible achievement, they are planning a special concert that you won’t want to miss. Details will be announced soon, so stay tuned!

