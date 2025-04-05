Inner Circle’s Make Reggae Irie Again World Tour Kicks Off

MIAMI – The Bad Boys of Reggae, Inner Circle, are bringing the vibes from the United States to all over the world as part of their Make Reggae Irie Again World Tour.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award-winning reggae band, is world-renowned for their iconic song “Bad Boys,” which served as the theme for the Bad Boys movie and the popular television series *COPS*. Another hit song, “Sweat (A La La La La Long),” achieved Gold certification in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release, a testament to its enduring appeal and timelessness.

Celebrating Over 50 Years of Reggae Music

Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago, marking a significant milestone in their musical journey. The band’s longevity and success in the reggae music industry is a testament to their passion, dedication, and love for the genre.

Celebrating over half a century of playing reggae music together, Inner Circle stands as a symbol of love and longevity within the industry, continuously bringing the irie vibes to audiences worldwide.

“We look forward to performing and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music all over the globe,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

Their current world tour, Make Reggae Irie Again, exemplifies their mission to spread positivity, love, and the infectious rhythms of reggae to every corner of the globe.

As ambassadors of reggae music, Inner Circle’s commitment to the genre and their fans remains unwavering, showcasing the timeless power of reggae through their performances and their expansive musical legacy.

Make Reggae Irie Again World Tour Schedule:

April 4: Coachella, California

May 3: Havana, Florida

May 9: Curitiba, Brazil

May 10: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May 11: São Paulo, Brazil

May 24: Wien, Austria

May 30: Wilmington, North Carolina

May 31: Hope Mills, North Carolina

June 1: Kills Devil Hills, North Carolina

June 28: Dottikon, Switzerland

July 1: Uppsala, Sweden

July 2: Navekvarn, Sweden

July 3: Stockholm, Sweden

July 4: Oskarshamn, Sweden

July 5: Cologne, Germany

July 6: Shipt, Macedonia

July 10: Rubigen, Switzerland

July 11: Twann, Switzerland

July 13: The Netherlands

July 20: San Diego, California

August 2: Lake Worth, Florida

August 29: Lewiston, New York

September 27: Lincoln, California

For more information about Inner Circle’s “Make Irie Great Again” Tour, visit https://linktr.ee/badboysofreggae.