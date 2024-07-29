Indulge in the Authenticity of Haitian Rum: KAKI RUM

MIAMI – KAKI RUM, a brand influenced by the long-standing practice of Haitian Clairin, is excited to announce its growth into numerous liquor stores in South Florida, including popular Total Wine & More outlets. The brand will also be expanding to New York in August 2024.

Caroline Prato Zenny is the owner of KAKI RUM. She is the daughter of Clairin artisan Jean Claude Prato. She created this rum as a tribute to her father and the Haitian Clairin tradition. KAKI RUM is made using Ogaro's recipe and captures the essence of Clairin craftsmanship.

Caroline Prato Zenny, also known as KAKI, learned how to make Clairin from her father in Haiti. She now continues her family’s tradition by making KAKI RUM. She used her father’s recipe, passed down for four generations, to make KAKI RUM. It’s inspired by Haitian Clairin and honors its long history.

Inspiration Behind KAKI RUM

Caroline’s journey is a testament to resilience and determination. Following a kidnapping experience in Haiti, she relocated to Florida with her two daughters and her mom. Through years of hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment, she rose through the corporate ranks to achieve the position of director of two major companies. With Haiti still close to her heart, a family dinner on New Year’s Day inspired the creation of KAKI RUM.

While chatting, her uncle recommended that she start making her own clairin/rum. Her father, who used to make Haitian Clairin, lived with her and she had helped him in the distillery since she was young. Supported by her mother and father, this idea allowed her to bring this vision to fruition.

After many months of hard work with her parents, they perfected her father’s Haitian Clairin recipe, created labels, and chose bottles for KAKI RUM. The rum is a beautiful tribute to the heritage of Haitian Clairin.

As a woman owner of a rum brand, Caroline also became a licensed liquor wholesaler in Florida. As a result, this ensured wider access to her fathers’ craft, inspiring and empowering other women along the way.

KAKI RUM is made from sugar cane and has two types: KAKI WHITE and KAKI DARK. KAKI WHITE is strong and smooth, inspired by traditional Haitian Clairin. KAKI DARK is rich and caramel-colored, with a deeper flavor profile also inspired by Haitian Clairin. KAKI WHITE is 100 proof (50% alcohol by volume) and KAKI DARK is 90 proof (45% alcohol by volume).

Finding KAKI RUM in South Florida

KAKI RUM is available in hundreds of liquor store locations across South Florida. This includes Homestead, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Deerfield Beach, West Palm Beach, and more, The rum has also secured placements in Total Wine & More with recurrent scheduled tastings throughout their locations.

With much excitement, the brand is expanding its reach. In August 2024, a broader audience of rum enthusiasts will be able to enjoy KAKI RUM in New York.

KAKI RUM transcends being just a stellar nostalgic beverage, by also being a tribute to family, tradition, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. It embodies a legacy of craftsmanship and a passion for creating exceptional spirits, from innovative cocktails to a smooth sip neat or on the rocks.

KAKI RUM is for rum lovers worldwide, especially Haitians living abroad, bringing a taste of Haiti to remind them of home.

For more information and to experience the essence of this inspiration to Haitian Clairin through KAKI RUM, visit select liquor store retailers currently in South Florida or in Total Wine & More locations and beginning in August in several New York liquor stores.

To become a distributor or to sell KAKI RUM in a licensed liquor store or restaurant/bar please email [email protected] or call (305) 890-3795.