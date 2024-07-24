Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival Delivers the Goods

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – On Thursday, July 17, 2024, the long-awaited fifth edition of the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival took place at the Catherine Hall Sports Complex. This event was a significant moment in highlighting Jamaica as a hub for top-quality rum, delicious food, art, and entertainment.

Despite the bad weather, people with umbrellas and high spirits enjoyed the celebration of culture and history.Patrons were not disappointed. They were feted to an immersive, personalised experience with rum seminars by Appleton Estate and Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum. In addition, a variety of rum-themed tastings, giveaways from three of Jamaica’s most distinguished rum producers: Worthy Park Estate, Moneymusk Rum, and Hampden Estate Rum.

“The spirit of the Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival shone through today and I am incredibly proud of the creativity, effort and energy of all of our sponsors here with us today for our fifth year. Each year, we strive to create a truly special experience, that is both educational and entertaining for rum enthusiasts, and this year delivered just that” stated Dominic Bell, Communications Manager, J. Wray & Nephew Ltd.

Moneymusk Rums

Thrilled at the reception of patrons at her interactive display, Trade Marketing Manager at Moneymusk Rums, Kaydeon Thomas noted, “Well, we have certainly been having a great time over at the Moneymusk booth. Patrons have especially enjoyed our Money Tropical Rum cocktail made with our white overproof rum and our other featured cocktails. Patrons had a grand time playing games, giveaways and engaging with our team. We featured a new label for our white overproof rum which has been well received by persons.”

Cocktail Mixology Sessions

“We’re very happy to be returning for the fourth consecutive year here at the Rum Festival. We haven’t let the rain get to us. Throughout our booth we’ve had so much activity and good vibes happening. It’s a rum festival so of course we’ve had rum samplings galore plus giveaways, live cocktail mixology sessions with our international mixologists all the way from Boston, Massachusetts. Our in-house DJ’s have kept the energy high for patrons all day and into the night,” shared Tameka West, marketing manager at Worthy Park Estates.

Over the years, the Jamaica Rum Festival has established itself as a market leader in combining rum education with wider Jamaican culture. This has been further cemented by the Rum Festivals’ continuous recognition as a national product by the Tourism Enhancement Fund and the Jamaica Tourist Board.

Artisan Village at Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival

The festival featured Jamaican artisans creating jewelry and crafts from bamboo, wood, coconut shell, and breadfruit. These artisans showcased the country’s cultural heritage and dedication to sustainability in the Artisan Village. The Artisan Village highlighted the country’s rich cultural heritage and commitment to sustainability.

According to Sculpture Artist, Tyrree Henry “This is my first time at Appleton Rum Festival. It’s been a different experience for me, I’ve enjoyed interacting with so many different people and showcasing my talent to a new crowd. I am a sculpture, and I think it is amazing to have artists like myself meet and share space with other creatives. I made a few sales and that has made me very happy, so I will be coming back next year.”

Music Lovers Were Rockin’

The day-to-evening extravaganza did not disappoint music lovers as they navigated through the vibrant festival grounds. DJ’s Squeak, Bloodline Franco, DJ/MC Brush1The Road Marshal delivered on their promise. They kept the ‘feel good’ energy going, even in the slightly chilly weather.

The amazing music journey started as the sun went down. People gathered by the main stage with drinks to watch the pre-show performances by New Wave. The main stage was sponsored by Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum.

The New Wave pre-show showcased a variety of reggae artists. Some were new, while others were already established in the industry. The lineup included Royal Blu, Amanyea, Iotosh, Joby Jay, Friday Night Cru, Fatalic, and Boomdraw.

Following his soul-stirring performance, newcomer to the Rum Festivals stage, Iotosh noted, “It was… Wow! The crowd was so welcoming and positive. I was happy that they were really into the music, singing along to the songs, and giving me that really great energy. I love to see an audience enjoy themselves. I came here open and ready to just hol’ a joy with the people.”

Next to take the stage was Internationally acclaimed, Dancehall Artiste Harry Toddler. Toddler had fans dancing in jubilation to classic hits.

Beenie Man Rocks the House

The highlight of the festival was the electrifying performance by the legendary King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man. He was accompanied by the ‘Jamrock Orchestra’ from the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA).

Opening with the bass-rich ‘Romie’ The Grammy Award-winning artist delivered a sentimental performance that had fans rocking to his timeless classics. Classics like ‘Old Dog’, ‘Sim Simma’, ‘Blackboard’, and ‘Let Him Go’ resonated through the Catherine Hall grounds, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity.

“We are proud to have been able to share in this first-of-a-kind performance for the “King of the Dancehall”. The Orchestra has customarily been unveiled at our annual JaRIA awards over the last 15 years, but we are now comfortable in helping to transform the soundscape that supports Jamaica’s finest artistes, all year round, as requested. The Orchestra features notable musicians including Kenroy Mullings on Guitar, Brinton Haughton on Keys, Gay Magnus on Pan Emily Elliott on Cello, Tafane Buschaecab on Baritone Sax and Carlton Jarrett on Bass,” explained JaRIA Chairman, Director of the Orchestra and Drummer, Ewan Simpson.

The presentation featured orchestral arrangements by Wade Johnson, Brinton Haughton, Djenee Greaves, JaRIA Vice Chairman Everol ‘Stingwray’ Wray as well as JarIA Chairman, Ewan Simpson.

As the festival concluded, the sense of achievement and joy was palpable. The Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum Festival once again reinforced its status as a premier cultural event. Especially, celebrating the rich traditions and spirited future of Jamaican rum.