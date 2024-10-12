Indulge in Authentic Jamaican Cuisine at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – The 2024 Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival returns to Miramar Regional Park on November 10, but in a more expansive slot to accommodate the annual event’s growth, according to its co-founder Eddy Edwards.

He told South Florida Caribbean News that the new setting gives patrons an opportunity to converse with sponsors and vendors.

New for 2024

“This year we have utilized a different location in the park which offers more space to accommodate the expansion of the additional vendors as well as new festival features. Patrons will have more opportunities to engage with sponsors, enjoy the activities on the Publix Culinary Stage as well as relax in the food court to enjoy tasty offerings from vendors,” Edwards said. “Our VIP offering this year is expanded and will feature plush seating, unlimited beverages, a delicious offering of culinary delights and front-of-stage access.”

Several features that have been part of ‘Jerk Fest’ since its inception in 2001, are again on the menu. These include the Publix Culinary Stage, which has cooking demonstrations by Chef Irie and Boston-based Chef Darian.

Celebrity Cook-off pits Local 10 reporter Alexis Fraser against Kris Anderson of NBC6, while local Celebrity Chef Alain Lemaire matches his skills against Chef Winston Williams.

Edwards did not disclose artists for the entertainment segment, but said it will comprise “a combination of classic reggae and dancehall acts as well as Florida-based performers.”

This year’s Grace Jamaica Jerk Festival 2024 takes place five days after the US election between Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. While the polls will be fresh in their minds, Edwards expects a full turnout of patrons.

“In 2008 when Senator (Barack) Obama won the elections we saw a huge turnout, as people were in a celebratory mood. We anticipate a similar situation should Vice President Kamala Harris emerge the victor on November 5,” he said.