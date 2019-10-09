Inaugural “I Declare Greatness” Conference A Resounding Success

Fourteen Honored As Women & Men of Greatness at Awards Gala in Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC – Eight amazing women and six outstanding men were honored recently in Raleigh, NC at the “I Declare Greatness” Awards Gala, the culmination of the inaugural two-day “I Declare Greatness” Conference, organized by Dr. Jennifer Harris, Founder & CEO of Purses, Pumps & Power Network.

According to Dr. Harris the honorees were selected based on the great work they have been doing in their local community or globally.

“They’ve been doing a lot of life work over the last 20 years and it was long overdue, so it was an honor to recognize these men and women of greatness who are business owners, educators, life coaches, pastors and community leaders,” remarked Dr. Harris.

2019 Women of Greatness

The eight women leaders included First Lady Lashawn Thompson of the World Overcomers Christian Church; Doreen Rainey, Founder and CEO of the RADICAL Success Institute; Dr. Emma Fraser Pendleton, Game Changer Life Coach; Ronnie Tyler, Co-Founder of the site Black and Married With Kids; Melissa Wade, CEO of Wade in the Water Productions; Tonya Joyner-Scott, Co-Founder of The Upgraders LLC; Peggy Morris, Founder of Sisters 4 Sisters Network Inc.; and Dr. Pasha Carter, Co-Owner of the VIP Network, who served as keynote speaker on the occasion.

2019 Men of Greatness

Rounding out the honorees were: Pastor Andy Thompson, Founder & Senior Pastor, World Overcomers Christian Church; Dr. George Fraser, President & CEO of Frasernet, Inc.; Jerry Smith, Radio & Television Veteran; Trevor Otts, Marketing & Branding Visionary & Founder of BlackCEO; Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, Founder & President of iChangeNations and Dr. Ruben West, President & Founder of Black Belt Speakers.

In her remarks, Dr. Pasha Carter saluted all the honorees and had a special word of encouragement for the women who were being recognized as 2019 Woman of Greatness, urging them to keep stepping in their pumps.

“Keep leaving those footprints because you may not know it today but somebody’s daughter is watching. Somebody’s daughter is learning from you, so if you make a U-turn and quit, you’re teaching that little girl that it is okay to quit. So, no matter how hard it gets, you got this. Keep going, keep pushing and keep doing what you’re doing,” noted Carter.

In an interview following the event, Dr. Harris pointed out that the conference and awards was the first in the I Declare Greatness Series, adding that work will now begin to foster that collaboration within the network with the goal of establishing a Global Business & Leadership Initiative, which will travel the world and help in impacting nations.