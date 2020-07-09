In What Cities in South Florida Can you Find Casinos?

South Florida has a long list of casinos not just in Miami but across the entire state. The majority of them are racetrack casinos, or racinos, with various games including slot machines, table games, and poker. In addition, the Seminole tribe hosts a collection of tribal casinos with Vegas-style slots rather than the traditional Class 2 slots.

Miami Casinos

The Miami-Dade County area hosts a lot of thoroughbred and greyhound racing racinos with sportsbooks and several Seminole casinos around Fort Lauderdale.

The Isle of Capri Casino

The Isle of Capri Casino is located in Pompano Park and is one the biggest in South Florida. With nearly 1500 slot machines taking anything from a quarter to $5. The complex includes several restaurants, a wine bar, a steakhouse, and a buffet.

Live harness racing and simulcasting are the most popular activities at the Isle of Capri, with an 8250 seater 5/8-mile racetrack. They have races multiple times a week and live jai-alai seven days a week.

Seminole Coconut Creek Casino

The Seminole Coconut Creek casino has a wide range of slot machines and 15 poker tables offering everything from Seven Card Stud and Texas Hold’em to Omaha Hi/Lo and low-wager games from $1. Video poker is also available and 12 electronic roulette tables.

In addition to the gaming, customers will find seven restaurants on-site serving sushi, steak, Asian, and Italian cuisine.

The Dania Jai-Alai

At the Dania Jai-Alai casino, you can bet on games of Jai-alai seven days a week, with two games a day on weekends. Jai-alai is a variation of Basque pelota, a game involving a ball bounced off a wall at high speed using a hand-held wicker device.

Simulcast wagering is also available on thoroughbreds, harness racing, and jai-alai.In addition to the sportsbook betting, you’ll find 900 slot machines, blackjack, roulette, craps, and other table games. Poker tables host Omaha Hold’em, 7-card stud, and Texas Hold’em. Hungry customers will find a range of fast food options including pizza, burgers, and hot dogs.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

At the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, you’ll find a huge variety of over 100 table games with everything from blackjack and baccarat to pai gow, 3-card, Texas Hold’em, and various other poker options. There is also an exclusive VIP area with high limit games and VIP slot machines.

Food options include ten classy restaurants and bars with steak, seafood, Japanese cuisine, and Asian dishes. There is also a swimming pool, spa, and several retail outlets.

The Big Easy Casino

The Big Easy hosts electronic and video blackjack and poker games with low-wager machines, slots, and simulcasting. It doesn’t have any specific table games but features over 1300 machines and a dedicated poker room.

Restaurants include the Mezz Bar & Grill, French Quarter, and the Bayou Bar.