The roots of plants act like straws that absorb the nutrients in the soil and pass them on to the network system of plants called the xylem. Unlike human anatomy, which has capillary tubes to transport the blood, plants have phloem and xylem that help in transporting the moisture-laden nutrients and photosynthesized food to different parts of the plant. As per JJSEA Turf & Irrigation, the expertise of any turf manager depends on maintaining optimum moisture levels of soil to manage the turf.

Healthy turf is a sight to behold and has a calming impact on the eyes of the onlooker. It is a perfect shade of green and not yellowish or brown. The texture is soft and with a spring pillowy feeling that cushions the bare underfoot, a walk on such grass will de-stress those tired limbs after a hard day at work. Golf courses are dotted with the best turf management techniques. The smooth consistent topography that healthy turfgrass offers helps the players hit those perfect shots. It allows for predictable bounces and rolls of the ball, which is crucial for the game. Regular mowing keeps the turf even and allows for precise shot control.

Role of Moisture In Maintaining Turf

Good Grounds

Heavily drained soils do not retain moisture and will cast a dry spell, specifically in the hotter seasons. The right level of transpiration will help in retaining the soil moisture with proper drainage. Too much water will lead to mold and too less will dry the turf. Well-maintained turfgrass helps with drainage, preventing the course from becoming waterlogged after rain. This keeps the playing surface firm and prevents players from slipping or having difficulty swinging.

Ideal Moisture Levels

The best amount of moisture in the soil for turfgrass is between 18% and 25%. This keeps the grass healthy and the ground firm. But this sweet spot is tricky to maintain, especially in hot weather. To avoid problems, we use tools to check the moisture and special products to help control it. There are special ingredients called “wetting agents” that help turfgrass hold onto water better. They work in the soil to keep it from drying out too fast, especially in hot weather. These come in different strengths and qualities, affecting how well they work. The better the ingredients, the easier it is to keep your lawn healthy.

Growth of Plants

Moisture is important for cell elongation in plants. Since photosynthesis happens only in the daytime, plants use water to transport nutrients at night. Too much sunlight will dry the plants out. So it is ideal to water them before the start of a hot day. In summer months, increase the frequency of watering daily and reduce it during winter months. Without sufficient moisture, carrying the nutrients to every plant cell is difficult. The fertilizer spread on turf can be absorbed only when there is adequate moisture, otherwise, grass can burn due to chemical psychosis.

Conclusion:

Smart sprinkler systems with sensors that gauge the moisture level and switch on exactly when there is a requirement will help in managing water resources and using them wisely. Growth takes place at favorable soil conditions and low evaporation during the day, so professional handling is required.