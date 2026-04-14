Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Arrests Gang Member Wanted for Murder in Jamaica

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that law enforcement officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested 32-year-old Ragar Mandela Allen, an undocumented Jamaican national with a criminal history, on March 31. He faces a murder charge and several other felony allegations and is linked to the Craig Town Gang.

On March 27, ICE received information from the ICE attaché in Jamaica indicating Allen had unlawfully returned to the United States and was wanted for murder in Jamaica.

On March 31, law enforcement conducted a targeted vehicle stop of Allen. He attempted to dangerously evade arrest by trying to flee in his vehicle. During his attempt to flee, Allen dragged an FHP trooper with his car into a fence. The trooper was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Video of Allen’s violent actions can be seen on X.

At the time of his arrest, Allen possessed narcotics and a stolen handgun.

DHS is working with the U.S. attorney’s office and the Florida Attorney General to prosecute Allen on multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen firearm, alien in possession of a firearm, illegal reentry after deportation, and other related offenses.

ICE has filed a detainer for Allen with Duval County authorities. After his criminal case ends, he will be turned over to ICE officers right away.

“This gang member wanted for murder in his origin country is out of our communities because of ICE and our Florida partners,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This criminal illegal alien was in illegal possession of a firearm and drugs at the time of his arrest. He attempted to evade arrest by weaponizing his vehicle and dragged a law enforcement officer, injuring him. Thankfully, the officer is expected to make a full recovery. As our officers put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst, they are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults and a 3,300% increase in vehicle attacks. The arrest of this fugitive murderer would not have been possible without the help of our Florida law enforcement partners.”

Final Order of Removal

Allen was first apprehended on December 12, 2021, near San Ysidro, California, after attempting to enter the United States illegally. He was placed into immigration proceedings, issued a final order of removal on February 28, 2022, and removed from the United States on April 28, 2022. He chose to illegally re-enter the United States—a felony—at an unknown time and place.