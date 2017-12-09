IIPT International Year of Community Tourism and Peace Declared for 2018

Mandeville, Jamaica – Louis D’Amore, Founder/President of the International Institute for Peace through Tourism (IIPT), has designated 2018 the IIPT International Year Of Community Tourism and Peace in collaboration with Countrystyle/Villages As Businesses.

In 1994, the IIPT branded Jamaica The Home of Community Tourism in recognition of the two pioneers of the community tourism brand and programmes in 1978 in Mandeville Jamaica, Diana McIntyre-Pike, Founder/President, Countrystyle Community Tourism Network and her late business partner Desmond Henry from Treasure Beach, Jamaica.

In 2013, on the recommendation of the IIPT Caribbean Chapter, the IIPT welcomed the Caribbean Region to join as partners.

The Caribbean was then also branded “Home of Community Tourism.” The IIPT International Year Of Community Tourism And Peace will mark the 40th Anniversary of Community Tourism, which Countrystyle/Villages as Businesses began in Jamaica and is now an international movement.

Celebrations in Jamaica will begin on January 1 with a Gospel Concert in Apple Valley Park, Maggotty, St Elizabeth, and will continue at the 15th Annual Resource UNIA-ACL Marcus Garvey Fair in Cross Keys, Manchester on February 25.

The 2018 IIPT International Year Of Community Tourism And Peace will also commemorate IIPT’s 30th Anniversary Year.

In August 2018, the IIPT will hold its Global Summit in Montreal, Canada on the theme “Sustainable Tourism for Development and Peace.”

The Summit will bring together delegates from some 50 countries and feature success stories’ and models of best practice from different regions of the world. The IIPT International Year of Community Tourism and Peace will build towards the first Villages as Businesses Conference and Trade Show, to be held in Jamaica in December 2018.

This first of its kind event will be hosted by IIPT Caribbean in partnership with the IIPT International Community Tourism Network, UWI Open Campus and other local and international organizations.

The IIPT International Community Tourism Network will be coordinating the 2018 celebrations and encourages communities worldwide to launch sustainable community tourism projects and events for development and peace in their countries and to join in celebrating the IIPT International Year of Community Tourism and Peace in collaboration with Countrystyle/Villages as Businesses programme.