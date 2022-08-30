Jamaica to Host World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica will be the host destination for the prestigious World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America 2022 slated for August 31. The leading travel industry leaders and decision-makers from the Caribbean and Americas region will be attending the red-carpet gala reception to be held at Sandals Montego Bay, where the best in the region will be celebrated.

Proud Moment

“We are proud and honored that Jamaica will be hosting the World Travel Awards again this year for the eighth time and, notably, during the year of Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “This is a significant occasion for our destination as we will be welcoming some of the region’s finest minds in travel and tourism. The Caribbean has been dominant in the global tourism recovery, and the leaders will be acknowledged at these illustrious Awards. Jamaica is a fitting backdrop, and hosting these awards is testament to our leadership position in the industry as well as our appeal as a destination of choice for group business travel and prominent events such as this.”

Premier Destination

Justin Cooke, Executive Vice President, World Travel Awards, said, “We are delighted to be hosting the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony in Montego Bay, Jamaica. We are overwhelmed by the gravitas and number of travel figureheads joining us from across the world to acknowledge industry excellence. This is a reflection of just how strongly travel is bouncing back in the Caribbean, especially in Jamaica, where 2022 earnings are expected to surpass 2019 levels by 20 percent.”

Premier Travel Industry Awards

Jamaica has earned numerous recognitions from the World Travel Awards over the years. This includes Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board for 13 consecutive years and Caribbean’s Leading Destination for 15 consecutive years. A win at the annual World Travel Awards is the premier travel and tourist industry accolade. Voted by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, the awards recognize each winner’s demonstrated commitment to excellence.