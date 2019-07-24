Iconic European hotelier Kempinski Hotels expands in the Caribbean island of Dominica

Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica to open October 14, 2019

Dominica – Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group is proud to bring its rich heritage of attentive personal service and unparalleled hospitality to its newest destination in the Americas.

The long awaited Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica will open its doors to guests and exclusive clientele on the 14 October 2019.

The resort will be Kempinski’s second Caribbean venture and Dominica’s first-ever five-star resort.

“Bringing this project to fruition is another remarkable milestone for Kempinski Hotels,” says Michael Schoonewagen, General Manager, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica. “We are especially proud of this property because it will give travellers the chance to experience Dominica like never before by bringing together the timeless opulence of Kempinski with the destination’s pristine, untouched landscape to create a transcendent experience where luxury meets nature.”

The Caribbean’s Nature Island

Nestled between Guadeloupe and Martinique, the beautiful, unspoiled island of Dominica is the Caribbean’s best-kept secret. Secluded from mass tourism, the island attracts both eco-adventurers and those simply wishing to disconnect from everyday life.

Surrounded by Cabrits National Park, the resort’s unobtrusive design honours and preserves the natural beauty and ecosystem of this stunning, unexplored volcanic island.

The resort is committed to protecting the authenticity of this pristine paradise for future generations of travellers to come, while today offers an enriching guest experience that strikes a natural balance between land and sea.

Room to Roam in Nature’s Playground

Largely covered by wooded mountains and lush tropical rainforest, Dominica is known to have other Caribbean islands “green” with envy.

In fact, when it came to describing Dominica to Queen Isabella of Spain, Christopher Columbus was at a loss for words.

Now, more than 500 years later, the Nature Island’s dramatic peaks, ravines and adventure-filled terrain are still leaving visitors speechless.

Hosting a variety of flora and fauna, including many rare plants, animals and bird species, Dominica is protected by an extensive natural park system that encompasses three national parks, two forest reserves and the Syndicate Parrot Reserve. Adventure seekers can enjoy eco-trekking on countless hiking trails, bird watching or simply observing wildlife in their natural surroundings.

Dominica is additionally home to the world’s second largest hot spring and features 365 rivers, one for each day of the year, as well as cascading waterfalls and, of course, breath-taking beaches, ranging from sugar-white to black volcanic sand.

With ample coastlines and coral reefs, Dominica also offers world-class diving and snorkelling for underwater adventures that feel out of this world.

Nature-Inspired Design

All of the resort’s 151 guestrooms and suites are luxuriously appointed, from deluxe and superior rooms featuring mountain or ocean views to spacious suites and two-bedroom duplexes, and villas.

Inspired by the island’s natural beauty, each features a soothing palette of coastal colours, detailed wood accents and ample natural lighting, bringing the beauty of the outdoors in.

While worlds away, guests will find all of the modern conveniences of home right at their fingertips, from flat screen televisions and complimentary WiFi service to in-room espresso machines and luxurious bath amenities.

For the ultimate Cabrits experience, the 4,585 sq ft Presidential Villa features stunning ocean views, dedicated butler service, a private lobby entrance, two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a dining room, a private spa room with sauna and a large, oversized terrace for outdoor dining, complete with a grill and private pool. A private chef is also available upon request.

A Feast for the Senses

Every detail of the guest experience at Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski has been carefully thought out to allow guests to feel, smell, see, hear and taste what Dominica has to offer.

From a culinary perspective, the resort’s three distinctive restaurants feature both local and international cuisine as well as “farm-to-table” and “sea-to-table” dining.

The resort’s signature restaurant, Cabrits Market, provides an ambiance of vibrant colours and flavours indicative of a Creole market. A variety of interactive buffet stations include a wide range of international fare from Italian to barbeque to, of course, a Creole-themed dinner and opulent brunch.

The Kweyol Beach Café takes a unique spin on the traditional Creole beach bar with an elevated approach. Offering a tasty mix of Creole dishes, international favourites and home-made ice cream flavours such as coconut, this sea view restaurant is a must-do for every guest.

Bonsai serves Pan-Asian cuisine as an exciting alternative to the resort’s main restaurant and beach bar. Bonsai offers a flavourful journey across Asia with sushi, sashimi, satays, Thai curries, wok-sautéed dishes and more.

With both indoor and outdoor seating, the Rumfire Bar serves as the perfect place to end the day, watching the sun set while sipping a drink or enjoying a fine cigar. The bar’s expert mixologist prepares both classic cocktails and original creations utilizing local Caribbean rums and dark spirits.

Rounding out the resort’s sensorial experiences is the 18,000 sq ft Kempinski Spa. Guests may select from indoor and outdoor wellness experiences, bringing themselves closer to nature and creating a connection with the island’s unique ecosystem. The spa’s comprehensive menu includes treatments inspired by the local culture and sense of place.

Memorable Meetings and Events

With an exceptional location facing the sunset on Douglas Bay Beach and a traditional Creole atmosphere, Cabrits Resort & Spa offers some of the most unique and awe-inspiring settings for memorable meetings, family reunions and special occasions.

The resort offers than 8,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor event space, including beach, pool and lawn venues, for weddings and celebrations as well as three meeting rooms, a boardroom and an outdoor amphitheatre. The skilled events team can assist in choosing the perfect venue and menus based on party size and preferences.

To be among the first to experience this exciting new destination, guests are invited to book now and will receive one complimentary night when staying for a minimum of three nights, including daily gourmet breakfast.