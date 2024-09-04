Business

Ian Gooding-Edghill of Barbados to lead the Caribbean Tourism Organization

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News20 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Ian Gooding-Edghill and Kenneth Bryan feature

CAYMAN ISLANDS – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) announced the election of Barbados as its new Chairman for the next two years. The election took place during the CTO’s Ministerial Council meeting held in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday, coinciding with the organization’s annual State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC).

Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, Ian Gooding-Edghill, will assume the Chairmanship of the Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism, while Andrea Franklin, CEO of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Barbados succeeds outgoing chair Cayman Islands, led by Minister of Tourism and Ports, Kenneth Bryan, and Director of Tourism, Rosa Harris.

The Cayman Islands’ tenure was marked by significant achievements for the CTO, including:

  • The election of a new Secretary General and CEO, Dona Regis-Prosper
  • The launch of a “reimagine” exercise to strengthen the organization
  • The re-engagement of members, welcoming back the U.S. Virgin Islands and Bermuda
  • Increased internal and external communication efforts

“I hope that I’m leaving this organization in a stronger position and well placed to meet the opportunities and the challenges ahead,” said outgoing Chairman Kenneth Bryan, commending his team, including Director of Tourism Rosa Harris, for her leadership, dedication and service.

The new CTO Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill of Barbados (left) with outgoing Chairman Kenneth Bryan
The new CTO Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill of Barbados (left) with outgoing Chairman Kenneth Bryan

Incoming Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the CTO. “We are all in this together. We have a lot of work to do,” he stated. “I also want to take this opportunity to thank my colleague, Minister Bryan … for all that you’ve contributed over the last two years. Under my leadership, with the help of all of my colleagues, we will certainly continue to advance the cause of the Caribbean Tourism Organization.”

During the meeting, members wholeheartedly expressed their appreciation for the remarkable leadership of Minister Bryan and Director Harris during Cayman Islands’ chairmanship.

The members acknowledged their commitment, vision and tireless efforts, which have undoubtedly strengthened the CTO and set the stage for continued progress under the new leadership team.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News20 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Better Buys Online Launches a Côté ci Côté là Line of Gifts for Trinbagonians

Better Buys Online Launches a Côté ci Côté là Line of Gifts for Trinbagonians

December 15, 2021

Caribbean Governments unite to protest against British tax plans

April 27, 2009

Diversifying the Trinidad and Tobago Economy

October 21, 2007

Microloan Program Expands Access, Increases Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

June 17, 2015
Back to top button