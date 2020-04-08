“I Support B.O.B. (Black Owned Businesses)” ‘Cash Mob Takeout’ Continues

MIAMI – The current business climate due to COVID-19 has placed many small-especially minority owned businesses at risk.

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board recently expanded it’s “I Support B.O.B. (Black Owned Businesses” campaign to encourage residents to support restaurants listed in its Black World Guide by utilizing their takeout services. These restaurants have reached out to acknowledge an increase in customer traffic.

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board and the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) partnered with several community organizations to compile a comprehensive list of the civic, professional, cultural, and business organizations that comprise the African Diaspora in Miami-Dade County.

One of the outcomes of the partnership was the annual online publication of the Black World Guide.

Today, more than ever these businesses need your support to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage our diverse community to back the “I Support Black Owned Businesses (BOB)” campaign in this time of need.

Here is the list of restaurants participating in “B. O. B.’s Cash Mob Takeout” – Additional restaurants can be added by sending information to Retha.Boone-Fye@miamidade.gov.

SHUCKIN’ AND JIVIN’, 4759 NW 167th Street, Miami Gardens, 305-974-4751 – Call for hours

ISEEFOOD, 16194 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, 305-454-0403, Wednesday-Sunday, 4 p.m. – midnight WORLD FAMOUS RIB SHACK & SEAFOOD, 7506 NW 17th Ave, Model City, 786-558-7068 – Call for hours

LORNA’S RESTAURANT & CARIBBEAN GRILLE, 19752 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, 305-623-9760

MLK RESTAURANT, 5931 NW 17th Avenue, Liberty City, 305-693-0303 – Call for hours

LIL’ GREENHOUSE GRILL, 1300 NW 3rd Avenue, Overtown, 786-277-3582 – Open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

HOUSE OF WINGS, 1039 NW 3rd Avenue, Overtown, 305-371-6556 – Open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

IKRAVE, 4799 NW 7th Avenue, 786-747-4161 – Open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

JACKSON’S SOUL FOOD, 950 NW 3rd Avenue, Miami, 305-374-7661 and on 14511 NW 27th Avenue, 305-982-8167 – Open M-F: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday, 6 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board, as part of the Office of Community Advocacy, continues to act in an advisory capacity to the Board of County Commissioners and advocates for the social, economic, political and educational needs of our constituents.

“We hope this publication will encourage those who read it to connect and support these organizations and businesses that make Miami-Dade County an exciting and dynamic place. We have partnered with MDEAT in the past and appreciate the opportunity to work with their board and staff. We also continue to encourage the community to engage with businesses through our “I Support B.O.B.” (Black Owned Businesses) campaign,” said Black Affairs Advisory Board Chair Stephen Hunter Johnson.

“For several years the Black World Guide has reflected the Black Affairs Advisory Board’s effort to connect the organizations, programs and businesses that represent the Black World Community currently in existence in Miami-Dade County. By placing the guide online, we hope to make it more accessible to the community,” said Program Director Retha Boone-Fye. “We are currently gathering data for the 2020-2021 Black World Guide.”

To include your business in the next edition, please your business, civic, social or community based information to Black Affairs Advisory Board Program Director Retha Boone-Fye by email.