I-Octane Gears Up to Deliver More “Love & Life” Lessons

Kingston, Jamaica – I-Octane is fresh off an album release tour, and a special guest artist appearance on 5 dates of GRAMMY nominated J Boog’s LOE Tour, the international billboard artist is gearing up for another round of delivering Love & Life musical lessons.

On Friday June 22nd, I-Octane will head to Raleigh, North Carolina to personally thank his fans for their support of his billboard charting “Love & Life” album.

Renowned worldwide with for his energetic performance, I-Octane has found a way to balance his stage presence by catering, charming and engaging the ladies, while delivering hard social and common life truth to the men.

Facilitated by Carib-Link Consulting Group Love & Life” promo tour will see the multi-talented artist visit Atlanta GA, Indianapolis MN, Minneapolis MN, Farmington Hill MI, Chicago IL, Hatford CT and Bridgeport CT before headed to Bermuda, and thereafter his much anticipated performance at Reggae Sumfest, Jamaica’s Premier Summer Reggae Festival July 15-22, 2018.

“Performing for me is very important. It is a MUST. I do what I do for my fans. I can esily just sing in my house, but that’s not what it is about. It’s for my fans, it’s for the world. It’s my legacy.” – I-Octane

“Love & Life” is available worldwide

I-Octane Tour Dates

JUNE 22 – RALEIGH, NC – REIGN NIGHT CLUB

JUNE 23 – ATLANTA, GA – BLISS NIGHT CLUB

JUNE 24 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AMBASSADOR LOUNGE

JUNE 28 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN – PARADISE LOUNGE

JUNE 29 – FARMINGTON HILLS, MI – KOLA LOUNGE

JULY 1 – CHICAGO, IL – BASSLINE NIGHT CLUB

JULY 3 – HARTFORD, CT – WEST INDIAN SOCIAL CLUNB

JULY 4 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – CALABASH BANQUET HALL

JULY 5 – BRIDGEPORT, CT – NU-VYBEZ LOUNGE

JULY 7 – DOCKYARD, BERMUDA

JULY 20 – MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA

More dates to be determined