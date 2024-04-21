I Cant be The Only One: Sandy Daley-Legister’s Submission to Toronto International Film Festival

by Howard Campbell

TORONTO, Canada – Discrimination against women of color in the workplace is the theme for I Cant be The Only One, a documentary by Jamaican film-maker Sandy Daley-Legister. She plans to release the project in May for submission to the Toronto International Film Festival which takes place in September.

Known for her provocative book and play, Whose Vagina is It, Really?, Daley-Legister began research on the topic last year and is nearing completion of the film.

“The inspiration for I Can’t be The Only One came from a series of events over many years. It’s always been a subject of conversation amongst black/diverse women and specifically between my girlfriends and I. We often discuss the racism/discrimination that we face,” she said.

According to the Toronto-based Daley-Legister, the tipping point came when she experienced “a troublesome experience” at work for a government organization.

“The racism that permeated within the organization was disturbing. As an advocate for human/womens’ rights, it was obvious that I, and other capable diverse women were seen as a threat. Promotions and advancements were taken off the table, leaving me and others feeling exiled, in a very toxic work environment,” she revealed. “It was a very difficult situation, but one that no one seemed to dare tackle. Of course, I spoke out. This unfortunately made things worse, as I then became a target.”

To ensure the documentary had rounded perspective, Daley-Legister sought women from different countries, ages, stages in life and cultures who experienced similar obstacles at work.

Her interviews with them were eye-opening.

“Each woman brought a different and unique element to the documentary. They all had an immense sense of class about them,” she said.

Born in Kingston, Daley-Legister migrated to Canada in her late teens. She is active in the Jamaican community in her adopted country, taking on sensitive issues as a radio talk show host and newspaper columnist.

Whose Vagina is It, Really? examined a common perception among men that they maintain a sexual dominance over a woman long after the relationship ended.

DNA: Daddy’s Not Around, her short film, looked at the lack of father figures in black homes.