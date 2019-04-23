Hugh Riley Retires as Caribbean Tourism Organization Secretary General

The Caribbean region’s top tourism official has proceeded on pre-retirement leave until his departure in June

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean region’s tourism development agency is to begin the search for a new secretary general to replace the departing Hugh Riley.

Hugh Riley Retires After Ten Years at the Helm

Riley, who was appointed to the top post at the Barbados-headquartered Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) in August 2009 after acting for a year, has gone on pre-retirement leave ahead of his departure at the end of June this year.

The organisation’s director of finance, Neil Walters, will act in the position until a successor is appointed.

The secretary general is the public face and chief spokesperson of the CTO, and provides the organisation with visionary leadership, strong direction and clarity to its policy development.

The holder of the post is responsible for implementing the vision of the organisation based on the strategic direction set by the council of ministers and commissioners of tourism and the CTO board of directors.