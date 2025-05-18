HR Corner: The Era of the Bare Minimum Culture!

by Natassia Wright – Mind Food International

Introduction

My clients complain bitterly about how the workforce has changed drastically. Sometimes they would say “These young people nowadays, they tell you straight up that they are not going a minute past 5 o’clock or whatever time work ends. They don’t go the extra mile, they don’t believe in making the effort, they do just enough to get that satisfactory grade on the assessment and that’s it!”

I often respond, “Not all of them, but certainly most.” It’s undeniably true.

Our young professionals and even millennials are weird species that feed on whatever social media teaches them. The TikToks of the soft life or soft era has taken over and spread its awareness within the professional community.

Only a few care about actual self-fulfillment through purposeful work and the true meaning of success. They just want to get paid for their time and still be able to do what they want to on the company’s time.

Our forefathers would turn in their graves if they saw how professionals operate today and it’s safe to say, it has seeped into our Caribbean culture as well.

Personal Perspective

Don’t get me wrong, I am not from the early 1900’s, I am a millennial as well, but I find that my view of life seems to be far-fetched from most of my peers or maybe I am a dying breed. I have witnessed as an HR Consultant some things you would not believe, HR is now tasked with raising adult children within the workplace.

The tantrum, the entitlement, the exaggerated requests, the expectations, its overwhelming. It’s a burden to HR and a major expense to the organization on a hold.

CEOs and Managing Directors are scouring trying to identify better candidates and when I say better, I mean more mature, more aware and more emotional intelligent potential staff members.

Strategies for Improvement

Given my experience and that of those I spend much time with, there are a few strategies that can be employed to reducing or mitigating against onboarding too many ‘bare minimumist’ – by all means, if this is your way of life and you are convinced this is for you, of course, knock yourself out.

But it is known that bare minimum produces less than good results in every area of life. Life gives what we give it. Whatever we give ourselves to, gives back to us.

So, if you want a better culture for your company and a more elevated standard for your staff, then these strategies below are for you:

Finding the Right Talent

Find a Head Hunter – if you your HR is overworked and already bogged down with administrative duties, find a professional who is skilled at finding the right talent for you.

HR may be qualified and experienced but if they already have too many project, too many recruitment, then you wont get the absolute fit for your organization.

Upskilling the Workforce

Upskill your current workforce – sometimes the bare minimum culture is stemming from the lack of information. Training and development can help to fix these below par beliefs and mindset.

Mentorship Programs

Mentorship – I like to tell my CEOs, mentor them if you see the potential. Many professionals need a road map and a tour guide. Mentors are tour guides; they know the road ahead and can assist the individual along their journey.

Start a mentorship programme, it’s a sustainable way of building up talent.

Revisiting HR Policies

Revisit your HR Policies and Culture – Could the company be discouraging going the extra mile? Are there enough programmes to help and inspire excellence within the organization? Or does your leadership invoke resentment?

These are important questions, as the problem may be the leadership or the lack of policies to support the staff that are going above and beyond. These category of team members should be rewarded for their efforts, no matter how small.

Changing the Workforce

Change the People – Finally, you may need to stop kicking the proverbial dead horse. I once had a Managing Director that did not like who once said “If you the people won’t change, change the people!” I must admit, as much as I dislike him, he is spot on.

If you have done all you can and you have come to the realization that the bare minimum culture is killing your business or organization, then its time to change.

Ensure your HR is knowledgeable and does things according to law but some remedy must be found to provide you with the right talent for the job.

Conclusion

Life gives back to us the same way we give to it. What we give our attention to grows. If we put minimal effort in, the results will be matched. This must be shouted from every roof top and preached in every pulpit, explained in every team meeting and expressed to our children.

Life gives back to us at the level we give to it.

Bare minimum culture is the death of excellence, the reduction of profitability and is the quantum leap of mediocrity. It should not be embraced but discouraged.

Mindfulness Training from Mind Food International Limited.

Email us at [email protected] or

Visit our website at www.mindfoodinternational.com