HR Corner: Healthy Connections = A Healthy Workplace

by: Natassia Wright

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The average professional spends more time at work with their work colleagues than they do with their spouses, children and relatives. I know what you are thinking, you think I’ve gone nuts, but this theory can be and is proven to be true. A simple examination of your work schedule will validate my point.

Of course, not all our workmates are the easiest to get along with, some are not even willing to get to know each other well enough to stomach being in the same room for more than 20 minutes, but if you could think for a moment. Imagine how healthier the environment would be if we actually developed meaningful connections on the job? There would be a major difference.

Having A Friend At Work

The results of Gallup 2022 polls have revealed that “having a “friend” at work contributes to thriving employee experience and to communication, commitment and other outcomes. In fact, the Gallup data show that having a friend at work has become more important since the start of the pandemic, even considering the dramatic increase in remote and hybrid work.

There are several factors behind the rising importance of having a friend at work. For many employees, the pandemic caused traumatic experiences and other profound difficulties, particularly for healthcare and other front-line workers and educators. These employees found the social and emotional support from their friends at work to be more critical than ever to get them through these challenging times.”

No doubt the workforce has changed drastically since then. Forbes quoted in an article the reduction in depression and other mental health issues due to friendships fostered on the job. Having people who genuinely care about us while on our professional journey makes the experience more worthwhile.

Healthy Workplace

There is a general undertone amongst millennials and younger generations that work is work and rightfully so, but often time we meet incredible people along the way and they become more than just a coworker. I have heard individuals say “I hate going to work when my work bestie is on leave or calls in sick!” It’s a sentiment even I can relate to. This speaks to the importance of relationships no matter the area of our lives, work is no different.

A professional who creates and build relationships on the job is more likely to have a good experience, be more emotionally intelligent, be satisfied and will likely be more committed to the company. Overall encouraging friendships will reduce the possibility of a toxic culture and increase team synergy. Healthy connections on the job equals to a healthy workplace.

