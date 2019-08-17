Black Business Month Spotlight: Sasha Revelous

MIAMI – Get to Know Sasha Revelous is part of the Flourish Media team hosting a women’s conference February 21-22, 2020.

Sasha Revolus is a Brand consultant and Creative Director focusing on all things small business development.

Born to Haitian and Cuban parents of entrepreneurial background, Sasha has always had a love of business.

Sasha developed a passion for empowering other young women to never set limitations on their dreams. She had been a successful clothing designer and hair stylist in Miami up until 2014 when she decided to refocus and give back to her country of Haiti.

She started Jeremie Charitable Foundation, non-profit that she runs with her mother to give the children of Haiti a chance to live their lives through the arts.

Sasha offers nearly a decade of experience in social media management, Brand Consulting, Design, and humanitarianism. A graduate of Florida International University with a degree in Communication Arts and Global Media.

Sasha is focused, determined, and a believer in finishing strong in every endeavor she starts. Without limits set, Sasha has been able to enjoy her creativity by immersing herself in all facets of business whether it be business structure, brand develops and/or web design. There is no doubt she is the Productive Dreamer.

Q: What do you think is the best way to build business relationships?

A: It takes a dedicated amount of time and energy to build good, strong, lasting business relationships. Being selective, consistent, and engaging are essential for finding great people and growing relationships with them. I seek out people in life I like, share similar goals and values with. Are they honest, kind, knowledgeable, helpful? How do they treat others? This is about moral character.

Q: What do you think are the essential entrepreneurial skills to have?

A: Right now, it certainly helps to have strong technology skills or expertise in a key area. The essential qualities are traits such as creativity, the ability to keep going in the face of hardship, and the social skills needed to build great teams.

Q: Favorite entrepreneurial quote:

A: “Don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else.” — Sara Blakely, founder, Spanx

Q: Miami’s biggest area for improvement

More opportunity for women of color to get into these closed rooms. Instead of being concerned about revamping Miami, we need to see the strength in the communities we already have.

Q: Favorite food joint in Miami

A: Ceviche105 hands down, I never miss a chance to cozy up in a booth and down an Arequipa at that beautiful place.

Q: An influential book in your life:

A: The Year of Yes -Shonda Rhimes and Resonate -Alex Wolf

Q: What keeps you in Miami?

A: Miami is just home for me. As a 1st generation Haitian/Cuban American, there is nowhere else in the world that I can be surrounded by my culture like I am in Miami. I opened a business in another state and just travel back and forth every month because there is no food like Miami food; there are no people like Miami people.

Q: New technology that you’re most excited about:

A: Squarespace is my favorite thing in tech right now. As a designer, it has scaled my business so rapidly. They are continually upgrading and adding new user-friendly features, which makes my life so easy.

Q: What you would do if you weren’t in your line of work:

A: I’d be living in Haiti, building schools and taking care of orphans.

Q: Biggest failure

A: My biggest failure was giving up on my dreams to be a fashion designer. I let fear stop me from figuring out a way to keep going.

Q: Inspiration in your life:

I want to make my family proud and doing what I love. I want only to do things that make me happy.

You have a time machine and can travel anywhere in the past or future. Where and when do you go?

I’d go back to 2015 when I gave up on myself. I would save my money, travel more, and follow my passion.

Q: Favorite travel locale

A: I’ve been to a lot of places in the world, including Dubai, Paris, Switzerland, Monaco but I’d have to say Haiti is my all-time favorite. The beautiful beaches, amazing food, tropical weather, I couldn’t ask for a better place to travel to.

Q: Your mantra or motto

A: Find a need and meet the need.

Q: What keeps you awake at night?

A: Absolutely nothing, I love to sleep (ha ha ha). I take bedtime very serious, and I get my 8 hrs every day. Except when I am super excited about a project, I may skip an hour or two.

Q: What you hope you’re remembered for:

A: I hope to be remembered as a woman who wanted to make an impact on the world. Doing my part to aide education in a small struggling country and pulling up my fellow entrepreneurs that look like me.

