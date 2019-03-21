Effective Business Writing: Top Principles and Techniques

The way someone talks varies depending on the situation they’re in. For instance, they might use casual language with their friends but be more polite and formal with colleagues. The same idea goes for the way you write. It’s important to note the key differences between the way you may write casually and how to conduct yourself in a business setting.

Look for Help

The first step to learn business writing is to do just what you’re doing now: research. Not only should new business writers look at tips, but they should also look at examples. From emails to business reports, there are many options available to see the basic format of a piece.

In addition, don’t be afraid to reach out for more hands-on help. A help writing essay paper service can be a great tool. These services can help you compose professional pieces such as business reports.

It can also be helpful to use editing software such as grammar and spelling checkers. These will catch any technical errors you might have missed.

Use Plain Language

It can be tempting to use flowery language when writing to another professional. However, this probably won’t come off as well as you hope. Instead, it will probably come off as forced or even pretentious. It’s best to stick to plain and concise language and be conversational.

Don’t Be Too Vague

The main goal of most business interactions is an exchange of information. This could be about an interoffice problem or even just the exchange of a resume. No matter what method, it’s important to be specific with the information being given. There shouldn’t be any room for confusion.

Avoid Unnecessary Words

In plain language, we often use words that we don’t need. In business writing, though, this is frowned upon. The next time you write an email, look back through it and delete unneeded words like “very” or “just.”

Avoid Passive Voice

Passive voice occurs when the object of the sentence gets the action rather than the subject. The format you should use is subject – verb – object. Consider the following two sentences:

“The report was written by Sarah today.”

“Sarah wrote the report today.”

The second sentence is the correct option. This makes the language more concise and powerful.

Pay Attention to Pronouns

Pronouns are a crucial part of any writing. It prevents the repetition of names and titles. Think about this incorrect sentence followed by a better choice:

“Bob was responsible for crafting the report. Bob had it on my desk this morning.”

“Bob was responsible for crafting the report. He had it on my desk this morning.”

Yet, remember that you must be specific. Don’t use only pronouns in a piece. The first time that a person is introduced, state their name. It’s also a good idea to only use pronouns sparingly if there are two or more people you are discussing with the same pronoun. The following is an example of why this is important:

“I was talking to Tim and Steve. He told me that we have a meeting at 4.”

In this case, it’s better to specify which person is being referred to for clarity’s sake.

Read It One More Time

Before clicking send or turning anything in reread it. Even better, read it out loud. This will help you catch any mistakes before it’s sent off to someone else. It can also be helpful to get a friend or colleague to give the content a glance. They can bring a fresh perspective to the table.

Conclusion

Presenting yourself professionally can be intimidating at first. After all, it determines what people think about you as a businessperson. Luckily, if you use these tips, you’ll be able to nail any writing in this field.