Howard “Howard of Broward” Spencer of The Tenors Dies of Cancer

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Howard Spencer, a popular figure in South Florida entertainment circles, died in the Westside Region Medical Center in Plantation September 28 at age 73.

He succumbed to cancer, said Clive Murphy, his colleague in The Tennors harmony group.

Spencer joined The Tennors in the early 1990s. He toured Europe over the years with the trio who are best known for the rock steady classics, Ride yuh Donkey and Pressure And Slide.

Originally from the sugar-belt parish of Clarendon in central Jamaica, Spencer was an accountant at Dynamic Sounds in Kingston before migrating to South Florida in the late 1980s.

He hosted the long-running Howard of Broward show Sundays on WAVS 1170 AM. Its playlist comprised songs mainly from the rock steady and roots-reggae eras.

“Howard was a quiet person, nice guy and really humble. Knew his music,” said veteran WAVS broadcaster John T.

Howard Spencer, sang on Multiracial, The Tennors’ 2018 album. He also operated the Bunnununous restaurant in Lauderhill during the 1980s and 1990s.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline and five children.