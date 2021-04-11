Caribbean Diaspora Organizing Relief Efforts for St. Vincent

[ST. VINCENT] – A group from the Caribbean Diaspora including, South Florida, New York, Toronto and the UK have joined forces to help collect much needed items for St. Vincent following the erupting St. Vincent volcano La Soufrière.

Current Status

Update from Hon. Camillo Gonsalves Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines:

Explosive events are ongoing. The island is covered in ash, from a dusting/few inches in the south to many feet in the north.

The scientists’ predictions were very accurate, and we managed to get the majority of the people out of the danger zone before the first explosion. Of course, some people chose to stay and only decided to leave once explosions were underway.

The immediate evacuation was somewhat chaotic, but largely successful.

Current Conditions

Conditions in the shelters are very uneven. Some are adequate, others less so. We were probably two weeks too slow in acquiring additional cots, so a few thousand cots are still in Miami awaiting clearance to fly down (ash has closed airspace) as such, many people are sleeping on the floor. That situation is slowly being resolved with donations and makeshift solutions.

We believe that about 20,000 people will be internally displaced for up to 3 or 4 months. Historically, the volcano keeps going intermittently for a couple months.

So far, Infrastructural damage is not as bad as feared. Not a great deal of lava flow in the direction of villages, just ash and rocks. A number of homes have been destroyed, under the weight of ash or reported small fires ignited by hot projectiles. Minor damage by rocks ejected from the volcano. However most crops on island will be lost, and untold livestock.

The big immediate challenge challenge is the comfort, care and safety of evacuees. COVID is a huge underlying threat given the conditions in which people are housed. Other islands are offering accommodations but requiring vaccination first. Most people in the rural north have been vaccine skeptical. This will complicate matters tremendously, and likely leed to big outbreaks.

Tremendous volunteerism and solidarity across SVG. Many people are helping in myriad ways.

Immediate needs

water

bedding

respiratory equipment and supplies

sanitary products for babies/elderly/women

Thank you for your continued concern and solidarity.

Relief Efforts

Executive Music Studios located in SW Miami- Kendall is serving as a drop-off point for multiple efforts. They are documenting each donation and delivering them to the various shipping agencies. They are located at 14224 SW 136th St. Miami – 786-732-0536.

