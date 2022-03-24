How to Stop Drinking Coffee

It is estimated that around 50% of the United States of America’s population drinks at least a cup of coffee per day. It increases mental alertness, even after having inadequate rest, reduces fatigue after long trips, and also relieves migraine headaches.

It’s important to note that the effects of coffee are not all beneficial and positive. Below are some of the negative effects of coffee and why it is advisable to stop drinking coffee.

Effects of Drinking Coffee

Coffee contains caffeine, and that’s the substance that stimulates the brain to be more alert. Too much caffeine is bad for your body. The effects of excessive coffee intake include:

Insomnia. Caffeine increases alertness and reduces the desire to sleep. Research shows that it takes at least 6 hours for your body to get rid of at least half the amount of caffeine you have consumed. This makes it hard for you to sleep, especially after taking that afternoon cup of coffee.

Stomach upsets. Caffeine stimulates the gut, increasing the speed of peristalsis. This leads to diarrhea-like symptoms.

Anxiety disorders. For those with anxiety issues, excess coffee intake will lead to an increase in anxiety. It also makes someone more irritable and nervous.

Heart problems. Unfiltered coffee contains a high amount of cholesterol. Excessive consumption will increase cholesterol levels in the body, which clogs arteries and leads to heart issues.

Effects to pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. Research by Webmd shows that taking more than two cups a day by pregnant mothers might lead to premature births, miscarriages, and low birth weight. It also impacts the digestive system of breastfeeding babies and causes sleep difficulties and irritability.

Expensive. Coffee is not cheap. You will need equipment like coffee makers to brew your favorite cup. Coffee beans are also expensive, especially in countries that import the beans.

How to Cut Back on Coffee Intake

Some of the simplest steps one can use to quit coffee include:

Slowly reducing the intake. The best way to quit an addiction is to slowly cut back on the amount of the substance you consume each day. Simply track your daily coffee intake and cut down on the amount. This is the best practice as it reduces the effects of caffeine withdrawal. Choosing another alternative. There are other alternatives to coffee out there. Some of them are listed below. They include Masala tea, Brewed cacao, Matcha, energy patches, and many more. Quitting completely. It’s an effective method, but it’s not advisable for coffee addicts because of the harsh withdrawal side effects. Mix it up. Try substituting your afternoon cup of coffee for another healthier alternative like green tea. Also, try avoiding caffeinated sodas, which might tempt you to revert to your old coffee drinking habits. Try replacing it with decaf. Although most coffee lovers will argue that it does not taste the same, high-end decaf drinks are actually really good and hard to differentiate from the original. Get enough rest. Caffeine withdrawal means that your body does not get its daily dose of stimulants. Try getting some nap time whenever possible. Just don’t end up sleeping through your shift.

Best Alternative – Feelzing Energy Patch

This is by far the best alternative. Feelzing is a patch that you attach to the back of your ear which sends electrical pulses that stimulate your nerves. Neurostimulation is a very effective way of increasing alertness and focus. What’s more, it does not have the side effects that come with taking coffee. Its effects are also immediate compared to coffee and last for up to 4 hours.