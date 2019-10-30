What Is the Most Reputable Source to Buy CBD Oil from?

The rise of CBD oil has seen tens of thousands of manufacturers and individual products storm the cannabis market. While before you only had a few different options to choose from, you now have to decide between countless choices.

How on earth are you supposed to be able to make that choice? There are so many brands that it can feel like throwing a dart at a list of all the available retailers would be more comfortable. With so many places offering CBD oil near me, it seems an impossible task to try and decide between them.

While there are a few places that recommend only the very best CBD retailers, like Marijuanabreak, how are you supposed to know these brands are legit?

Where is the very best, most reputable source to buy CBD oil?

Before You Buy – Check Your Local Laws

The very first thing you need to know before you start looking up where to buy CBD oil is your local laws. While CBD oil is basically legal as an essential product, there are a variety of small details that you need to consider before you purchase any.

Although CBD oil is considered a food supplement and thus not regulated the same way as marijuana, there is one crucial caveat. While all CBD oil is going to contain practically no THC, it is still going to have a very, very small amount that remains within the final product.

Different states have different limits on how much THC is allowed in your CBD oil, so you need to make sure that you don’t accidentally break the law by buying your CBD oil. If you live in a state that only allows 0.2% THC, yet you buy your CBD oil from a state that allows for 0.3% THC and don’t check, you could wind up paying fines or even going to jail.

So, before you even consider buying, make sure you know what you are getting into.

Things to Look Out for

The problem is that there is no way to recommend the very best, 100% legit CBD retailer. For starters, there are simply too many different brands you can trust to review them all.

The best thing to do is to know a few essential tips to make sure you can easily spot when a CBD retailer is not truthful so that you only make informed purchases.

Here are a few key things to keep in mind.

#1 – They Provide Lab Reports

When a reputable CBD oil retailer sells its CBD oil, they don’t want to hide its cannabinoid content – they want to show it off! This usually means providing a lab report that details the precise contents of the CBD oil, all while showcasing the exact percentages of the cannabinoids within each sample.

If a CBD retailer is not reputable, they might not want to advertise that their CBD oil is less than legit, and thus might not offer a lab report.

Also remember that, even if they have a lab report, you need to make sure it was conducted by an independent tester! If the same people who made the CBD oil were the ones doing the testing, how can you be sure they are telling the truth?

#2 – They Offer Ingredient Labels

While having complete lab report information is incredibly helpful, you should also make sure they clearly show their product ingredients.

Very frequently, lab reports only detail the cannabinoids and terpene content of CBD oil, rather than their precise ingredient list.

This is especially important if you have any food allergies, as different CBD oil manufacturers might sometimes include strange ingredients that you wouldn’t expect. CBD oil made from peanut oil might not be especially common, but if you have a deadly peanut allergy, you certainly don’t want to take that chance.

#3 – They Have Good Reviews

The final thing to keep in mind is to make sure that you check out the retailer’s reviews. You need to check the reviews for the products you are buying and also do some online searching to find independent reviews of the company.

Product reviews can sometimes be fake, especially if someone posts them on the retailer’s website, rather than an independent review aggregator.

Looking up reviews on the brand can also provide valuable information that can allow you to make a more informed decision. Sometimes, an individual product can seem perfect, but the brand is actually using awful, environmentally-damaging, or just plain wrong methods that you don’t want to support.

Just make sure that you do all the necessary research on whatever CBD retailer or manufacturer you find. Only through knowledge and research can you really know the best, most reputable source for your CBD oil.