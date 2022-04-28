How to Market and Advertise Digital Products

Digital products can be easy to produce and highly profitable. The big thing to remember with digital products is that you need to advertise and market them correctly. There are a lot of ways to do this.

You can use search ads or create banner display ads through Google Ads. You can also use paid social advertising or any combination of not only paid but also organic marketing.

Below is a guide to creating profitable digital products through marketing and advertising.

What Are Digital Products?

Digital products are things that we all consume in our daily lives, despite the fact that we can’t physically touch them.

For example, you might use music, online courses, eBooks, and video content.

A lot of entrepreneurs are savvy and ultimately build their entire business around selling digital products. They’re easy to distribute, and you can often offer them at a relatively low price because you don’t have to invest as much into creating them as you might with physical products

From an entrepreneurial standpoint, something else that makes digital products compelling is the fact that you can make them once and then sell them over and over again, so they’re an ideal passive income stream.

Low overhead costs, high profit margins, and the potential to automate your system mean you can stay hands-off with most aspects of fulfillment once you have things created and set up.

Online courses are a popular form of digital product that’s well-suited for in-depth content. Membership sites are another option, as is the creation of digital tools and templates.

Once you create the digital product, you need to set up processes for marketing and advertising it. This is where the majority of your financial investments will probably go. Once you have a strong system that seems to be effective, aside from minor tweaks here and there, you can let your product continue to earn you recurring income.

Base Your Strategy on Product Price

If you have a digital product that’s several hundreds of dollars or more, it’s a more complex sale, and the sales cycle is likely to be longer. That’s going to impact how you structure your marketing and advertising.

When you’re selling a high-priced digital product, you need to know why people would buy it. You need a deep understanding of not only the motivations of your potential customers but also who they are.

Develop customer personas before doing anything else.

Then, you can also use retargeting ad approaches, which are often best for high-priced products. Live chats and webinars are other ways that you can promote an expensive digital product.

For a less expensive product like an eBook, if the price is low enough, a single touchpoint occurring through paid ads might be enough.

You can also do a video launch series to introduce the product or a video sales letter.

Social Ads

Both Facebook and Instagram can be good places to pay for advertising to sell your digital products.

Despite the possible pitfalls of advertising on the sites, there is major reach.

When you advertise through Facebook, you’re actually able to manage placements on Instagram and Messenger too.

Facebook has more than 2.7 billion active users monthly, and Instagram has one billion. You can reach around ¼ of the world’s population with social media ads.

The majority of consumers in America say they discover new products on Facebook, and even more say they use Instagram to research potential new products and services.

On these social sites, you can take advantage of advanced targeting so you can reach the goals you have, and you can make sure your ads are getting in front of the right person.

There are different formats, and you want to ensure you’re maximizing how you spend your budget with social ads, so it’s worth taking a quick course to get a feel for how to manage things.

The Ads dashboard can be a bit complex when you’re getting started.

Other Paid Advertising

Along with your Facebook and Instagram ads, you can also pay for ads in other places.

Google Ads include search and display ads.

Search ads tend to work for information products and more expensive ones. The reason is that people are already “warm” when they see a search ad. A search ad means the person is looking for keywords related to your product. If you want someone to invest in an expensive digital product, you likely want them to have already shown some interest.

Display ads are what you see on websites, and they aren’t necessarily related to anything you’re looking for in particular. They’re good for product awareness and for things with a short sales cycle.

Content and Organic Marketing

Paid advertising isn’t the only way to promote your digital product and make sales. You can also rely on organic efforts and content marketing.

The key here is that it requires patience.

What a lot of digital product entrepreneurs find works well for them is to pay for advertising at first, to drive some interest and sales, as they’re then working on more labor-intensive content marketing and SEO. You can do both at the same time.

With your organic content and marketing, you’re going to grow your audience through things you publish, like blog posts and videos.

While it takes longer, it’s less expensive initially if you can create the content, plus it’s more sustainable. With paid ads, your traffic or revenue is going to decline if you reduce your ad budget. That’s not the case with content marketing.

The ultimate goal with a digital product is to try to have a nice, balanced mix of marketing and advertising strategies. There’s not one end-all-be-all. You can initially pay for whatever you can afford within your budget to start generating interest as you’re creating content related to your product.

If you mix up your strategies, then it’s a good way to avoid having a steep decline happen for one reason or another, which can happen if there’s a shift in your ad auctions or the Google search algorithm.