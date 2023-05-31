How To Have The Time Of Your Life When Visiting Maryland

Are you looking for a travel destination that has everything from stunning beaches to historic cities? Look no further than Maryland! This state, located on the East Coast of the United States, is an underrated gem with so much to offer. Here’s how to have the time of your life when visiting Maryland.

Top Attractions In Maryland

Maryland is home to some of the most incredible attractions in the US. One of the state’s crown jewels is Annapolis, a historic city that was once the capital of the United States. Take a leisurely stroll through the city’s charming streets and admire the 18th-century architecture. Don’t miss the Naval Academy, which has produced some of the most elite officers in the US Navy.

Baltimore, the largest city in Maryland, is home to the National Aquarium. This attraction is a must-see for animal lovers. It houses over 20,000 animals from 800 different species, including sharks, dolphins, and turtles. For art enthusiasts, don’t miss the Baltimore Museum of Art, which has one of the world’s largest collections of works by Henri Matisse.

If you want a beachy escape, head to Ocean City, Maryland’s most popular beach town. The town boasts ten miles of beautiful beaches with plenty of activities for visitors to enjoy. Stroll along the boardwalk and indulge in classic seaside treats such as saltwater taffy and funnel cakes. For a more secluded beach experience, the folks at Maryland Recommendations suggest heading to Assateague Island National Seashore. This barrier island is home to wild horses that roam the beaches. It’s truly a sight to see!

Outdoor Activities

Maryland is also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The Appalachian Trail runs through the state, providing endless opportunities for hiking and camping. The Catoctin Mountain Park is another popular hiking destination. It has over 25 miles of trails that lead to stunning waterfalls and overlooks.

If you’re a water sports enthusiast, the Chesapeake Bay is the place to be. This body of water spans over 200 miles and is perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, and sailing. The Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is another popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts. It’s home to a variety of bird species, such as bald eagles and herons.

For a scenic drive, take a trip to the Eastern Shore. The region is known for its picturesque landscapes and charming small towns. Stop by St. Michaels, a quaint town with a rich maritime history. Don’t miss the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, which offers interactive exhibits and boat tours.

Dining and Nightlife

Maryland is famous for its blue crabs and seafood. For a true Maryland experience, indulge in some crab cakes or steamed crabs. Some top recommended restaurants include Jimmy’s Famous Seafood in Baltimore, The Crab Claw in St. Michaels, and Fager’s Island in Ocean City.

Maryland also has a thriving nightlife scene. Fell’s Point in Baltimore is a historic waterfront neighborhood that’s filled with bars, pubs, and live music venues. Annapolis is another city with a vibrant nightlife scene. Head to Main Street for a variety of options ranging from rooftop bars to cozy pubs.

Unique Experiences

Maryland offers visitors a variety of unique experiences that can’t be found anywhere else. One of the most popular events is the Maryland Renaissance Festival. This annual festival takes place over eight weekends and features jousting tournaments, costumed performers, and delicious food and drink.

History buffs should visit the Antietam National Battlefield, which was the site of the bloodiest one-day battle in American history. The park offers ranger-led tours and educational programs.

Another must-see is the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center. The center pays homage to the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman, who was born in Maryland and led many slaves to freedom through the Underground Railroad.

Tips for Traveling in Maryland

The best time to visit Maryland is in the spring and fall when the weather is mild and the crowds are smaller. Summers can be hot and humid, and winters can be cold and snowy.

Getting around the state is easy with a car. However, public transportation is a viable option if you’re visiting Baltimore or Annapolis. The MARC train connects Baltimore and Washington, DC, while the Water Taxi connects different parts of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

There are plenty of accommodation options in Maryland, ranging from budget-friendly motels to luxury hotels. Some popular hotels include the Four Seasons in Baltimore, the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, and the Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels.

Maryland is a state that truly has something for everyone. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, a history buff, or a foodie, you’ll find plenty to love here. From the historic city of Annapolis to the beautiful beaches of Ocean City, Maryland has a lot to offer visitors. We hope that this guide has provided you with some inspiration for planning your next trip to Maryland. Remember to take advantage of the state’s unique experiences such as the Maryland Renaissance Festival and the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center. And of course, make sure to try some blue crabs and seafood while you’re here! Maryland is truly a hidden gem on the East Coast, waiting to be explored. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip to Maryland today!