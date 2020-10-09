Florida Resort Celebrates Award Recognition & 70 Years of Service

Signature Fort Myers hotel rings in 70 years of providing beachfront escapes with recognition by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards

FORT MYERS – Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, a family-friendly oceanfront resort along Florida’s Gulf Coast, has been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards as one of the top resorts in Florida for the fifth year in a row.

The prestigious award adds to the resort’s celebrations as it marks 70 years of providing warm hospitality and accommodations for guests of all ages.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler,” said Bill Waichulis, senior vice president of operations for Pink Shell. “This award is a testament to our dedicated team. We have a wonderful property, but it’s the staff who get to know our guests by name and help them create wonderful memories with their family and friends year after year. They are the real reason the Pink Shell continues to annually top this list.”

With one of the most Instagram-worthy swimming pools on the west coast of Florida, Pink Shell offers its guests an authentic beachfront vacation with spacious condo-style villas and a list of amenities focused on outdoor fun. The resort features a private beach and an abundance of activities, including kayaking, biking, yoga, fishing, walking trails, and exploratory beach adventures with onsite nature experts.

Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards is an annual survey that allows travelers to rate their ideal destinations and resorts categorized by different regions. The guest-chosen final list of winners for each category signifies a selection of the best resort and destination options around the world.

The full list of the Top 30 Resorts in Florida, where Pink Shell is named #13, can be found online at HERE.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary as an iconic Fort Myers resort, Pink Shell is offering guests a $70 resort credit and breakfast for all stays of three nights or more now through December 21, 2020.

For past guests and fans of the resort who aren’t ready to travel just yet, the resort has also recently implemented weekly virtual interactive activities via the ‘Pink Shell Live’ Facebook stream, every Wednesday at 1 p.m.