TASC Supplier Spotlight: An “Uber-Like” Transportation Service Has “Aryvve”

Montego Bay, Jamaica – During a period when passengers are required to maintain physical distancing on public transportation due to COVID-19, the timing could not have been more perfect for this new rideshare service!

ARYVVE is a technology company that has developed a Transfer Facilitator platform which will streamline car and bus transfer across the island of Jamaica, mainly on the Tourism North Coast.

Now, at competitive rates, residents and visitors alike will be able to move around the island in comfort and on their own terms by some of the most recommended and certified licensed operators.

Designed with a simplistic user interface with a multi-language support, ARYVVE is an all-rounded dependable platform for both clients and drivers.

“The transportation industry has been antiquated and has remained relatively unchanged, with minimal use of technology, sub-par service levels, and no national technology brand. ARYVVE is one of the first national technology brands for on-demand transfers. We offer hotels, resorts, villas, locals and commercial businesses a superior experience built on convenience, reliability and unmatched customer service, all powered by our proprietary technology platform,” commented Chief Marketing Officer, Ray Lee.

“With the added benefits to include a number of promotions for all our clients, we are giving people options as to how they “arrive” at their drop-off point with the simple use of an app,” Ray added.

After two years of research and development ARYVVE was created with the sole purpose to provide a modern way of facilitating driver and clients transfers in the fast growing Jamaica tourism sector.

Aryvve is connecting riders with only certified Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCO) drivers at the best prices.

When clients travel with ARYVVE, they can be sure that the ride will be as seamless and comfortable as possible.