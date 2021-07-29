House Foreign Affairs Committee Advances Wilson Resolution Calling for Haitian-led Solutions

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – On July 28, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs voted to advance a resolution introduced by Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson condemning the assassination of the Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and urging support of Haitian-led solutions. The measure passed out of the committee unanimously.

“The resolution calls on the U.S. to provide strategic and thoughtful support to Haiti. In addition to supporting an election process that has the endorsement of the Haitian people and is developed in consultation with Haitian civil society,” said Congresswoman Wilson. “I am pleased that the legislation has cleared this important hurdle with the support of my colleagues on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and hope to see it reach the House floor in the near future.”

Vulnerable Nation

Haiti has long been one of the most vulnerable nations in the Western Hemisphere. As a result, struggling with growing political unrest, and severe poverty. In addition to a spike in gang activity, and a three-fold increase in kidnappings. President Moïse’s assassination on July 7 has pushed Haiti to the brink of a dire humanitarian crisis. On July 22, President Biden appointed Daniel Foote to serve as special envoy for Haiti. This, following Congresswoman Wilson’s recommendation to take this very necessary step.

“More than 200 years ago, Haiti made history for becoming the second independent nation in the Americas. Once a wealthy nation, enriched by natural resources, it was nearly three decades later victimized by greedy foreign powers and members of its own government, which has plunged the island nation into economic and political instability,” Congresswoman Wilson added. “Today, Haiti’s citizens are in mourning over the state of their nation and are desperately in need of assistance that not only uplifts them, but also respects the independence they fought so hard for as they rebuild their shattered homeland.”

“The House of Representatives…urges President Biden and the Haitian government to engage Haitian civil society and not rush to hold elections without ensuring that the proper conditions are met… and recognizes that solutions to the current crises should not be imposed from abroad and Haitian civil society and the Haitian diaspora must play a central role in restoring faith in government and charting a path to free and fair elections when possible,” H.Res.549 reads.

The full resolution, which was cosponsored by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks and more than 35 other members of Congress, can be viewed here.