Andrew Gillum to Campaign in South Florida July 21st – 23rd

South Florida – Days after winning the Democratic debate in Ft. Myers, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum will campaign across South Florida this weekend. He’ll have several community events, meet with organized labor, and attend several church services.

State Senator Annette Taddeo will accompany Gillum during his Sunday church visits.

Gillum has the most momentum in the race, including endorsements this week from Orange-Osceola County State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida (DPCF) and the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC).

Campaign Events Schedule

Saturday, July 21

When: 9:30am – 12:00pm

What: Unrepresented People’s Positive Action Council Community Forum (UP-PAC)

Gubernatorial Community Forum

Where: Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 17025 N.W. 22nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

When: 2pm – 4pm

What: Campaign Office Opening: West Palm Beach Office

Where: 5840 Corporate Way, Suite 250, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

When: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

What: Wilkie D. Ferguson Bar Association 40th Annual Gala

Where: Briza on the Bay, 1717 N Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132

Sunday, July 22

When: 7:30 – 7:45am

What: St. Peter’s Church

Where: 17901 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL, 33157

When: 9:30 – 9:50am

What: Cathedral of Praise

Where: 19050 Homestead Ave, Miami, FL 33157

When: 10:00 – 10:25am

What: Nation of Life Ministry

Where: 10668 SW 186th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33157

When: 10:30 – 10:50am

What: Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church

Where: 10701 SW 184th, Cutler Bay, FL 33157

When: 11:00 – 11:20am

What: Martin Memorial Church

Where: 14700 Lincoln Blvd, Miami, FL 33176

When: 11:25 – 11:40am

What: The Bethel Church

Where: 14440 Lincoln Blvd, Miami, 33176

When: 11:45am – 12:00pm

What: Second Baptist Church

Where: 11111 Pinkston Dr, Miami, FL 33176

When: 1:30 – 3pm

What: Overtown Meet and Greet

Where: Space Call Tribe Co-Work and Urban Innovation Lab

937 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Monday, July 23

When: 9am – 10am

What: SEIU Adjunct Professors Workday

Where: Miami Dade College – North Campus,

113080 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33167

When: 1:30pm – 3pm

What: Broward Teachers Union

Where: 1608, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

When: 6:30pm – 9pm

What: United Dade Baptist Association Debate

Where

: 1140 NW 62nd St, Miami, FL 33150, USA