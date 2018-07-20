Andrew Gillum to Campaign in South Florida July 21st – 23rd
South Florida – Days after winning the Democratic debate in Ft. Myers, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum will campaign across South Florida this weekend. He’ll have several community events, meet with organized labor, and attend several church services.
State Senator Annette Taddeo will accompany Gillum during his Sunday church visits.
Gillum has the most momentum in the race, including endorsements this week from Orange-Osceola County State Attorney Aramis Ayala, Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida (DPCF) and the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC).
Campaign Events Schedule
Saturday, July 21
When: 9:30am – 12:00pm
What: Unrepresented People’s Positive Action Council Community Forum (UP-PAC)
Gubernatorial Community Forum
Where: Greater New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 17025 N.W. 22nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
When: 2pm – 4pm
What: Campaign Office Opening: West Palm Beach Office
Where: 5840 Corporate Way, Suite 250, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
When: 8:00pm – 9:30pm
What: Wilkie D. Ferguson Bar Association 40th Annual Gala
Where: Briza on the Bay, 1717 N Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132
Sunday, July 22
When: 7:30 – 7:45am
What: St. Peter’s Church
Where: 17901 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL, 33157
When: 9:30 – 9:50am
What: Cathedral of Praise
Where: 19050 Homestead Ave, Miami, FL 33157
When: 10:00 – 10:25am
What: Nation of Life Ministry
Where: 10668 SW 186th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33157
When: 10:30 – 10:50am
What: Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church
Where: 10701 SW 184th, Cutler Bay, FL 33157
When: 11:00 – 11:20am
What: Martin Memorial Church
Where: 14700 Lincoln Blvd, Miami, FL 33176
When: 11:25 – 11:40am
What: The Bethel Church
Where: 14440 Lincoln Blvd, Miami, 33176
When: 11:45am – 12:00pm
What: Second Baptist Church
Where: 11111 Pinkston Dr, Miami, FL 33176
When: 1:30 – 3pm
What: Overtown Meet and Greet
Where: Space Call Tribe Co-Work and Urban Innovation Lab
937 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33136
- Monday, July 23
When: 9am – 10am
What: SEIU Adjunct Professors Workday
Where: Miami Dade College – North Campus,
113080 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33167
When: 1:30pm – 3pm
What: Broward Teachers Union
Where: 1608, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
When: 6:30pm – 9pm
What: United Dade Baptist Association Debate
Where
: 1140 NW 62nd St, Miami, FL 33150, USA
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.