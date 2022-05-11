Hookie Weekend Set for a Grand Return on June 16th to 20th

[WASHINGTON, DC] – After a three year hiatus, the vibrations of Caribbean rhythms will be pulsating throughout the Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia area (DMV) with the return of the beloved Hookie Weekend.

The holiday long weekend now known as ‘Juneteenth weekend’ in the US (June 16th to 20th) will give several Carnival hopefuls a true taste of the festival complete with fetes, J’ouvert and costumed Mas courtesy of promotional outfit Hookie Life Entertainment.

The Hookie Life Entertainment team is a dedicated group of dynamic professionals and passionate, adaptable event curators. The committee has been hard at work. Including selecting a top-notch cast of performers and DJs for its unique slate of events and eagerly anticipate providing a first-class feting experience in and around the nation’s capital filled with several amenities and entertainment facets for its devoted attendees.

So far, both US-based as well as global carnivalists and Caribbean culture fans alike have been enthusiastic for the return of Hookie Weekend. Patrons across various territories such as Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Virgin Islands, Canada and even the UK have already purchased tickets for the 5 day, 6 event extravaganza.

Hookie Themed Events

These events include:

Premium kick-off party ‘ Release Therapy ’

’ The J’ouvert experience ‘ Lion’s Pride J’ouvert ’

’ Innovative mas concept ‘ Riddim & Road ’

’ Famous ‘ Shine DC ’

’ The weekend’s signature staple ‘Hookie DC’

For 2022 (its 11th edition) it bears the theme ‘Hookie DC Arcade’. It will feature major performances by the incomparable Kes The Band, and Dancehall dynamo Kranium. Plus, three-time International Soca Monarch Voice and Grenada’s Mr Killa.

To finish off the festival-esque weekend in fine style the promoters of Hookie Weekend have also included a new cool down event for 2022 called ‘Oasis’.

Hookie Mission

The Hookie Life team’s mission has always been geared towards the promotion and preservation of West Indian culture in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and beyond.

The collective has also successfully exported the beloved entertainment brand by executing Hookie events in Miami and Jamaica, further emphasizing their goal to be a conduit for promoting the culture of the Caribbean on an international scale.

With the pandemic in the rear view of several Caribbean culture lovers, there is no doubt that Hookie Weekend 2022 will be one for the books. Especially with its enticing entertainment and superb cultural offerings.

Experience the excitement and authentic Caribbean entertainment of Hookie Weekend 2022 June 16th to 20th in the DMV.

For tickets, J’ouvert & Mas registration info please visit: www.hookielife.com/tickets