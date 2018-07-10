Hookie Weekend scores big with attendees

Washington, DC – The Hookie Life Entertainment team has once again unleashed another successful edition of its annual Hookie weekend in Washington, DC.

With 5 major events over the span of 4 days, the 2018 installment created memorable moments for its patrons complete with the very best of West Indian entertainment.

After what can only be described as an epic reunion of Caribbean culture lovers in the form of the Thursday night event ‘Release Therapy’, attendees from various US & Canadian cities and Caribbean islands descended upon the RFK Stadium in downtown DC for the pool party of all pool parties ‘Hookie DC’, which took place on the Friday afternoon.

The organizers transformed the stadium into a true pool/beach setting with huge inflatable pools, water slides and even a special sandy area close to the stage front.

Adding to Hookie DC’s mix were energetic sets by top international DJs and performances from local brass band ‘Dem Bad’ and Soca artistes Fadda Fox and Motto who kept the ‘Party Lit’.

Lion’s Pride J’ouvert gave attendees the chance to let loose in paint and powder frenzy.

This signature Saturday morning Hookie weekend J’ouvert event did not disappoint its fans and set the bar high with an abundance of amenities. This event was followed later that evening by the return of Shine DC which truly morphed Hookie Saturday from dutty to swanky.

Sunday afternoon’s Riddim & Road was the final event on the Hookie Weekend calendar and offered multiple music trucks, drinks trucks, live drummers on the road and drink ambassadors with backpacks who served masqueraders with specialty rum punch.

This gave participants a chance to get additional usage of their previous regional and international Carnival costumes and also gave several of them the opportunity to release their inner designer as seen by the variety of original costume creations and Monday wear upgrades.

Even the weekend’s rainy/overcast weather could not stop these eager party-goers from leaving their inhibitions and hang ups at the door and leaving everything else on the floor.

One patron termed the exciting weekend of events as ‘Socaholics Anonymous’ and shared, “In this case nobody is trying to be cured of their addictions and instead of counsellors and sponsors we have the industry’s biggest enablers in the DJs, artists and of course the awesome promoters.”

Hookie Weekend 2018’s sponsors included Courvoisier, Cruzan rum, Blu eCigs & Top Choice Transportation Services.

Up next on the Hookie Life Entertainment 2018 agenda is the all-inclusive affair ‘Havana Nights’ (Sept 22nd), ‘Hookie Miami’ (Oct 4th).