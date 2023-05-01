Hookie Weekend is back to Ignite Summer 2023

WASHINGTON, DC – HookieLife Entertainment will once again bring back its unique brand of Caribbean entertainment to the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area (DMV) with its signature weekend of unforgettable events known as ‘Hookie Weekend’.

This upcoming ‘Juneteenth’ holiday long weekend (June 15th to 19th) the dynamic team of event curators will bring forth a buffet of enticing events, all infused with authentic Caribbean culture, atrtistes, festival elements, food favourites and even some special surprises, with the overall goal of presenting a genuine taste of the tropics and maintaining a strong West Indian representation in the DMV.

Considered by carnival connoisseurs as a self-contained Carnival weekend, Hookie Weekend has always attracted several international attendees as the festival offers a lower-cost alternative for those unable to attend the larger and often more pricey regional Carnivals.

The destination event experience also gives its patrons the opportunity (in between or after their feting action) to explore the sites and landmarks of the US capital and its environs.

Global Fan Base

The annual 5 day, 6 event festival has a global fan following from the mainland US, Canada, the UK as well as the Caribbean including The US Virgin Islands, Barbados, Jamaica and T&T. They are all eagerly anticipating 2023’s editions of the Hookie Weekend branded events.

The 2023 line-up of events include the beloved reunion and kick-off party ‘Release Therapy’, the famous ‘Lion’s Pride J’ouvert’, the revolutionary mas experience ‘Riddim & Road’ and the renowned ‘Shine DC’.

Most notably, the weekend boasts the coolest Caribbean pool party on the US east coast i.e. ‘Hookie DC’, which for 2023 is themed ‘Hookie DC Cloud 9’ and will feature scorching performances by 2023 T&T Road March Winner Bunji Garlin, the always engaging Lyrikal and three-time International Soca Monarch Voice.

Back by popular demand, to cap off the weekend is the return of the cool down event ‘Oasis’.

With several events in the Jamaica and Miami markets under their belts, the HookieLife team members are excited to deliver another weekend of epic events packed with top DJs and entertainers with the mission to expose Caribbean culture beyond the customary audiences and have it further imprinted into the wider community of the Washington DC metropolitan area.

Hookie Weekend 2023 will bring the Caribbean heat to the DMV from June 15th to 19th.

For tickets, J’ouvert & Mas registration info please visit: www.hookielife.com/tickets