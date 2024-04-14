by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – A group of Jamaican entrepreneurs based in New York City have made it their duty to honor The Mighty Diamonds, one of reggae’s most revered acts.

The Caribbean American Society of New York (CASONY), Coalition for Preservation of Reggae and True Tribute, presented plaques to members of the group and their families at the weekly Dancehall Thursday on April 11.

Gerry Dawes of CASONY told South Florida Caribbean News that he and his colleagues are concerned that the music of stalwart reggae artists are being overlooked, especially in Jamaica.

The Dancehall Thursday gesture is their latest event saluting The Mighty Diamonds which officially relaunched with a new lineup after the deaths of original members Tabby and Bunny two years ago.

“The coalition representing the family and friends of Tabby and Bunny Diamond has hosted an annual event in New York since their passing in 2022. In planning the 2024 edition of the event, members of the coalition thought it would be very important to not only continue with the New York edition but also expand the effort by having a Jamaica leg due to our mission to make a positive difference in Jamaica by paying tribute to their musical legacy, not only in the USA but also in Jamaica, the home of Tabby and Bunny,” Dawes disclosed.

He added that there are other plans to recognize the trio whose vast catalog contains classic songs such as I Need A Roof, Africa, Right Time and Have Mercy.

“The coalition has a goal of ultimately having a school or community center in Tabby and/or Bunny’s name in Jamaica so that the younger generation can learn about their musical legacy of positive lyrics and uplifting messages. And also see how a negative incident, particularly the tragic passing of Tabby, can be turned into a positive,” said Dawes.

Tabby (real name Donald Shaw) was murdered by gunmen in front of his Kingston home in March, 2022 at age 67. Three days later, Bunny, who suffered a stroke six years earlier, died at age 71.

Their children accepted their plaques from the coalition at Dancehall Thursday.

Lloyd “Judge Diamond” Ferguson, who co-founded the group in Trench Town 55 years ago, leads the new lineup which also includes Andrew Cassanova and Traci-Trae Baillie.

The coalition also honored Beverly Kelso with a plaque. A longtime New York resident, she was an original member of The Wailers with Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Livingston.

Dawes, an engineer by profession, is originally from Kingston. He migrated to the United States in 1980.