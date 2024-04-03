Homegrown Reggae Artistes Deserve Applause and Credit, Says One Love Promoter

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad | Caribbean Love Promotions Limited, hosts of reggae concert, One Love The Experience is ready to deliver a concert of epic proportions this month. The team behind the massive undertaking is not new to event promotion. They have successfully executed a number of parties and community events over the years and on April 13th, all of Trinidad and Tobago will get the opportunity to experience what they assure will be a concert like no other.

As the team prepares to deliver some of reggae music’s most mesmerizing artistes from Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, organizers assure that T&T’s reggae artistes, Isasha, King David, Mr. King, Black Loyalty and Jamelody, will receive the recognition deserved. With gates opening at 7pm they are urging patrons to show their support and patriotism by coming out early and experiencing the show from beginning to end.

Mario Robertson is one of the organizers of ‘One Love- The Experience.’

Together with the rest of his dedicated promotional team, he has thoughtfully assembled Glen Washington, Bushman, Louie Culture and Warrior King with the understanding that these artistes have not been seen by the people of T&T, for quite some time. The artistes, with the exception of Jamaica’s Glen Washington and Warrior King, will all be backed by T&T’s Kornerstone band.

“It’s really important for us to give credit to our homegrown artistes and the musicians of Kornerstone because if we’re honest with ourselves, they are just as deserving of the fanfare, as any international artiste is,” said Robertson. He went on to explain that this concert will offer T&T’s acts a true opportunity to showcase their individual music catalogues as they share the stage with their counterparts from Jamaica.

On the premise of the concert and its importance at this time, Robertson said, “Our communities are reeling from loss. There is so much pain and trauma in our society. We need music that can heal, promote love, soothe and calm the spirit.” He explained that this was primarily the reason these particular artistes were chosen to build the One Love cast and explained that Caribbean Love Promotions Limited’s goal is to create a movement in T&T, through music, that will ultimately spread the message of peace, love, unity and brotherhood.

Security at the venue, a key point of assurance, Robertson and his team are hard at work, putting things in place. “We definitely understand and agree that the safety and comfort of all patrons is tremendously important. This area is one of the top priorities for us, on the night,” he said, revealing that security officers will be diligently working both inside and outside of the venue.

Excited to return to T&T and hit the stage on April 13th, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, the ever-conscious, Bushman has expressed his sincere gratitude to the people of T&T for always embracing him with open arms. This year, the 20th anniversary of his timeless hit single, ‘Down Town,’ the artiste anticipates performing the track at ‘One Love The Experience’ while at the same time, unleashing a brand new single called, ‘Whyne Dung.’ He says the new song is a fresh and vibrant addition to his musical repertoire. “I look forward to a night of unity, rhythm and positive vibes as I prepare to deliver a performance that truly reflects the resilience and spirit of reggae music.”

“This concert will invoke that nostalgia that comes along with memories,” said Robertson. He noted that many people would have grown up hearing the music of these artistes, reiterating, “It’s really an honor to bring them back to the big stage in T&T this year.”

For more on ‘One Love The Experience,’ fans of reggae music can visit Instagram.com/OneLoveTheExperience.