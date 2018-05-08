Producer to the Soca Stars, Juelio Nelson Ready to Take The Spotlight

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – There’s nothing in the entertainment rulebook that says a music producer cannot be an artist. You’ve heard the name Juelio Nelson, haven’t you?

The young, Moruga Trinidad native is one of Trinidad and Tobago’s fastest rising music producers, having worked with Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Superblue for whom he produced the hit single, Fantatsic Friday,’ as well as other top shelf artistes like, Nadia Batson, Blaxx, JW & Blaze, Olatunji and most recently, Buffy. He’s no joke. Juelio Nelson is however much more than meets the eye.

Sharp vocal ability to say the least, accompanied by the love and encouragement of many of the artistes that he’s worked with, Juelio is hitting the ground hard, unleashing a new single that sits properly beside that of Buffy on a riddim he created called the Republic Riddim.

“Before I got into music production, I was a vocalist,” he explained, noting that as a young man growing up in Trinidad and Tobago’s entertainment arena, he had competed in a number of competitions, among them 12 and Under and even the Junior Soca Monarch. He admits to having been sidetracked a bit when he got into music production though, taking on that career path wholeheartedly. “A lot of artistes kept telling me it was time to get back into singing. Nadia Batson was a huge inspiration for my return,” he said, explaining that Buffy too, pushed him to deliver a track on the new riddim.

The new single is called “Stuck on You” and was written by Juelio Nelson, making it clear that he’s pretty much an all rounder in the business of entertainment. “I think it’s really important for me to come out of my comfort zone- get back into the music and deliver music that will speak for itself,” said Juelio.

With plans to release another single in the coming weeks, the music producer who is now working arduously on being an artiste the world will enjoy, is pushing full speed ahead, fearless, optimistic about the future. “ I know I have what it takes. I just need to show the world,” he said.

Supporters of the art form are encouraged to check out the efforts of this amazing Caribbean talent on Instagram